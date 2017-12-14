Premier League Team of the Week: De Bruyne and Silva shine for City

DAVID DE GEA | MANCHESTER UNITED
The Spanish international made seven saves in preserving his team's clean sheet against Bournemouth.
SERGE AURIER | TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Aurier opened the scoring for Spurs at Wembley, while only Son Heung-Min (4) and Harry Kane (10) had more shots than him (3).
HARRY MAGUIRE | LEICESTER CITY
Maguire made more clearances than any other Leicester player at St. Mary's (4) as the Foxes romped to victory against Southampton.
ANGELO OGBONNA | WEST HAM
Ogbonna made three blocks against Arsenal; the most of any West Ham player. His defending helped the Hammers claim a valuable point as they shut out Arsene Wenger's stars.
CHARLIE DANIELS | BOURNEMOUTH
Daniels made more clearances (5) and recoveries (12) than any other Bournemouth player at Old Trafford.
KEVIN DE BRUYNE | MANCHESTER CITY
De Bruyne scored once and made two key passes for Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium.
DAVID SIVLA | MANCHESTER CITY
David Silva scored with both of his shots on target in City's 4-0 win away at Swansea. .
JACK WILSHERE | ARSENAL
Wilshere completed 92 per cent of his passes against West Ham, of which he attempted 61.
WILLIAN | CHELSEA
Willian was directly involved in all three of Chelsea's goals against Huddersfield, scoring once and assisting the other two.
SHINJI OKAZAKI | LEICESTER CITY
Okazaki (5) had more shots on target than opponents' Southampton (4), netting two goals from those attempts..
SON HEUNG-MIN | TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
The South Korean scored Spurs' second of the game and also made two key passes against Brighton.