Now that Paul George has had some time to reflect on his departure from the Pacers, he said there are a few things he would have done differently, but now he feels "closure."

Paul George says he has 'closure' as Pacers continue to rise

George and the Pacers didn't part on the best terms after George told the team he didn't want to re-sign as an unrestricted free agent. It caused a lot of bad blood between the two sides, but George said the outcome was ultimately worth it for both him and the team.

"It's more so of Indiana doing well — where they're at now, that was closure for me," George said, via ESPN.com. "At the end of the day, when we reached out to the front office to tell them our plans, our future plans, it was to help them along the way, and it was bad at first, so to speak, that they thought with this trade it wasn't gonna pan out. But it obviously did.

"They got two great young pieces, so that was good for me to see that this franchise changed the locker room and (is) going in the right direction."

For trading George to the Thunder, the Pacers received Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. Oladipo is thriving in Indy and just came off career-best 47-point game Sunday. On average, he is scoring 24.5 points per game.

George and the Thunder topped the Pacers Wednesday in George's first time in his former arena since he was traded. He was booed nearly every time he touched the ball just as he expected but the Thunder got the last laugh in the 100-95 win. George scored 12 points on just 3-of-14 shooting.