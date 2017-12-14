Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama showed that he is working hard to regain his top form by spending part of his day in the gym.

EXTRA TIME: Vincent Enyeama continues hard work in the gym

The former Maccabi Tel Aviv shot-stopper who suffered a knee injury in a French Ligue 1 game against Rennes in April, returned to action for Lille reserve team as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Croix Football IC on Saturday.

Despite playing for the entire duration of the encounter, the 35-year-old who was on the sidelines for over seven months disclosed that he is motivated to find his way back to les Dogues first team.

MORE:

Vincent Enyeama 'tired of playing for' Nigeria, says Peterside Idah

| Rohr’s decision is final – Sanusi on Vincent Enyeama’s Nigeria return

