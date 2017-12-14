EXTRA TIME: Vincent Enyeama continues hard work in the gym

News

Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama showed that he is working hard to regain his top form by spending part of his day in the gym.

The former Maccabi Tel Aviv shot-stopper who suffered a knee injury in a French Ligue 1 game against Rennes in April, returned to action for Lille reserve team as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Croix Football IC on Saturday.

Despite playing for the entire duration of the encounter, the 35-year-old who was on the sidelines for over seven months disclosed that he is motivated to find his way back to les Dogues first team.


