Fantasy Football Week 15 Sleepers: Nick Foles, Jimmy Garoppolo among waiver-wire pickups with favorable matchups

With a trip to the fantasy football championship on the line, every start 'em, sit 'em decision is crucial and possibly could haunt you for years to come -- or maybe until next year's fantasy football draft. For our Week 15 sleepers, we help out those Carson Wentz owners with picks like Blake Bortles, Jimmy Garoppolo, and even Wentz's backup, Nick Foles, and we show trust in a Seattle backfield that has been untrustworthy all season with waiver-wire wonder Mike Davis. Also, Robert Woods may be back, but that shouldn't cause fantasy owners to bail on Sammy Watkins.

Last week, we hit on every position with Jay Ajayi, Jimmy Garoppolo, Marquise Goodwin, Jason Witten, and the Bills defense, among others. This week, we like the Saints defense and Ted Ginn Jr. (who was a Week 14 bust pick), and other players, like Isaiah Crowell and Ricky Seals-Jones to help fantasy football owners survive and advance to next week.

Week 15 fantasy football sleepers: Running backs

isaiah Crowell, Browns vs. Ravens (Tony Fortier-Bensen). He’s still struggling to find the end zone (two TDs all season), but he’s posted 90-plus rushing yards in three of his past five games. The Ravens have given up seven TDs to RBs in their past three games. Crowell gets his third TD this season on top of plenty of yards.

Mike Davis, Seahawks vs. Rams (Vinnie Iyer). He’s the new Chris Carson, or the old Thomas Rawls, whatever that means. Anyway, they’ve settled again on an early-down back, and the Rams are leaky against his type of runner.

Derrick Henry, Titans @ 49ers (Matt Lutovsky). Henry constantly teases fantasy owners with good games followed by duds. Just when you think he's about to "take over" in the Titans backfield, DeMarco Murray gets more carries. Murray could easily have more carries again this week, but Henry should still produce against a 49ers defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to RBs.

Week 15 fantasy football sleepers: Quarterbacks

Blake Bortles, Jaguars vs. Texans (Fortier-Bensen). Three straight games of 20-plus fantasy points and multiple touchdowns. Make it four straight against the Texans, ranked in top five in allowing the most passing TDs and fantasy points to QBs.

Nick Foles, Eagles @ Giants (Iyer). Looking for a replacement for Carson Wentz? How about his direct backup with the keys to the high-powered Philly offense against the free-falling Big Blue D

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers vs. Titans (Lutovsky). With an average of 313.5 passing yards in his first two starts, it's only a matter of time before Garoppolo gets some TDs to further pad the stats. The Titans rank No. 22 against the pass, so this is a decent matchup for Garoppolo, too.

Week 15 fantasy football sleepers: Wide receivers

Sammy Watkins, Rams @ Seahawks (Fortier-Bensen). Watkins scored in each game without Robert Woods, but let’s not forget he also scored a touchdown in two games leading up to Woods’ injury, making it five TDs in the past six games Also, the Seahawks are sneakily in the top 10 for most fantasy points allowed to WRs. Watkins won’t be forgotten with Woods back.

Ted Ginn Jr., Saints vs. Jets (Iyer). Michael Thomas will probably draw some containment from Morris Claiborne, which should set up one home-run scoring play to Ginn.

Chris Hogan, Patriots @ Steelers (Lutovsky). Hogan managed just one catch for one yard in his return to action last week, though he was inches away from getting a second foot down in the end zone on an almost-TD catch in the fourth quarter. With Gronk back, fantasy owners are likely leery of Hogan, but the Steelers pass defense hasn't been particularly sharp lately, allowing eight WR touchdowns since the start of Week 10. Even if Joe Haden (leg) returns this week, Hogan is in play.

Week 15 fantasy football sleepers: Tight ends

Adam Shaheen, Bears @ Lions (Fortier-Bensen). Desperate times may call for desperate measures for some fantasy teams, and Shaheen is a good desperation call. He has two touchdowns in three games, and the Lions defense has given up five TDs to TEs in its past four games, including one to Shaheen.

Benjamin Watson, Ravens @ Browns (Iyer). Watson dropped 91 yards on eight catches in their first matchup, and Cleveland keeps struggling to cover the position.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals @ Redskins (Lutovsky). Remember this guy? After bursting onto the scene with three TDs in his first two games, RSJ has only three catches and 64 yards the past two contests. Those were unfavorable matchups against the Titans and Rams, though. Against the Redskins, who allow the second-most fantasy points to TEs, Seals-Jones should produce again.

Week 15 fantasy football sleepers: Defenses

Washington Redskins vs. Cardinals (Fortier-Bensen). In four starts this season, Blaine Gabbert has looked worse and worse. It’s not his fault, as he’s been sacked 15 times in two weeks. Redskins, who have had two sacks in all but two games, will create pressure and cause turnovers.

New Orleans Saints vs. Jets (Iyer). Bryce Petty will be super mistake-prone in the Superdome against Cameron Jordan.

Buffalo Bills vs. Dolphins (Lutovsky). More snow could be in the forecast in Buffalo this weekend, and with Jay Cutler coming to town on a short week, that should mean all sorts of good things for the Bills D/ST.