CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie was impressed by what he saw in Johnny Manziel in September.

Johnny Manziel, CFL commissioner had 'good' talk about career

Ambrosie met with the former Browns quarterback to see if he could not only play in the CFL, but if he would be a good fit, personality-wise.

"He represented himself incredibly well (in the meeting)," Ambrosie said, via ESPN.com. "He was thoughtful. I found him to be authentic and sincere. I also felt like he seems to have come to a good place in his life. He was talking a lot about his family. Now, I should say that's part of the problem. My bias is towards family. So when I'm with somebody in there talking about my family, immediately I feel good about the conversation."

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats hold the rights to Manziel, and the team was trying to decide whether to give Manziel a contract or relinquish his rights. Ambrosie said he intervened with the process to make sure the decision regarding Manziel was the best outcome for the league.

Signing Manziel would come with controversy, especially given his past troubles with the law. Not only has he dealt with substance abuse, but Manziel made headlines in 2016 for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Ambrosie said he could tell Manziel really wants to play again, especially since he hasn't been on a team since the Browns cut him in March 2016. He also said it was promising that the Tiger-Cats coach, June Jones, has stated he wants Manziel to play for him.

"That's exactly why we feel for any player who has had some trouble in their past, it's important to not let the lay people be the only part of the decision-making process. That's why we've implemented a process where we'll lean very heavily on experts who have training and skill that will allow them to really understand where somebody is in their personal journey and be able to give me wise counsel."