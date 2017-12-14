Ben Roethlisberger is a student of the game. He always breaks down film and finds opponents' weaknesses. It was a big reason he threw for 506 yards Sunday against a very good Ravens defense.

Ben Roethlisberger's MNF viewing got a little messy

The Pro Bowl quarterback is also very in tune with what the Patriots are doing right now as the teams are set to play Sunday, and he was up to watch New England's game against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. He was planning to study a good portion of the game, but he wasn't quite planning to watch it for as long as he did. Fatherhood got in the way though.

"Typically I watch about a half and go to bed," the Steelers QB said on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday. "But my two oldest were sick, so I was up with throw-up buckets."



Hey, any way a quarterback can find to watch more film is a good thing. Roethlisberger probably would have preferred to do so under different circumstances, but still, he got his work done.

Roethlisberger's fatherly duties aside though, the 35-year-old is having a great season with 3,744 passing yards and 24 touchdowns on the year. But as good as the first-round pick has been, his numbers would not be close to where they are without teammate Antonio Brown.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver leads the league with 99 catches and 1,509 receiving yards. He also is second with nine touchdowns. He has a chance to become the first WR in NFL history to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark. Because of the other-worldly numbers, Brown is getting a lot of hype as a possible MVP candidate. His quarterback is completely on board.

"I absolutely think [Antonio Brown] should be a top candidate [for MVP]," Roetlisberger said as he also lauded his route-running skills and domination despite his small stature.

It remains to be seen whether Brown, or any wide receiver, could win MVP, but the 2010 sixth-round pick has his QB in his corner, which could go a long way in persuading voters to give Brown a shot to win the NFL's most prestigious award.