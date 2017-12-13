Egyptian giants Zamalek have confirmed their interest in signing want-away Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat.

Zamalek join Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in race for Sundowns forward Billiat

The Zimbabwe international's contract with Sundowns is set to expire at the end of the season and he has been linked with local giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Zamalek have since expressed their interest in Billiat ahead of the January Transfer Window.

Zamalek assistant coach Tarek Yehia said the White Knights will try and sign the 2015/16 PSL Player of the Season.

“Of course I wish to sign Khama Billiat for Zamalek,” Yehia told Stad Al-Hadaf.

"He is a great tactical player, who has a lot of individual skills too. We will certainly try to sign him," he continued.

"If Zamalek president, Mortada Mansour, is determined to sign a player, he will bring him whatever the temptations of the Gulf clubs,” he concluded.

Zamalek's Egyptian rivals Al Ahly are also said to be monitoring Billiat's situation at Sundowns.