Donald Trump propositioned me in MSG elevator, wife of ex-NHL star says

Another woman — the wife of a former NHL star — is accusing President Donald Trump of making unwanted advances.

Stacia Robitaille tweeted Monday that Trump propositioned her while the two were in an elevator at New York's Madison Square Garden. She said the incident occurred when her husband, Luc, was playing for the Rangers; that would put the encounter somewhere between 1995 and 1997.



I was once on a elevator alone with @realDonaldTrump (& a man w/him) at Madison Square Gardens. He was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn’t make as much money as him. #ThisIsOurPresident

— Stacia Robitaille (@StaciaRR) December 12, 2017



Luc Robitaille, now president of the Los Angeles Kings, signed a six-year, $19 million contract with the Rangers in September 1995 (contract details via The New York Times).

Trump had not tweeted a response as of late Tuesday.

Allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Trump were a major issue late in the 2016 presidential campaign, and those claims have resurfaced in recent days. Four women have retold their stories this week in interviews with NBC's Megyn Kelly. The interviews were timed to the release of the film "16 Women and Donald Trump," in which the women are given another opportunity to speak.

Trump denies the allegations and has threatened to sue the women.