Four-time Pro Bowler Devin Hester announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday to the joy of every special teams cover unit in football.

You can put the kickoff back at the 30 – Hester announces retirement

The former Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks specialist broke Deion Sanders' return touchdown record in 2014 with his 19th score.

Hester finished his career 20 return touchdowns.

"I have good news and bad news...," the 35-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"Good news: Commissioner Goodell, you can put the kickoff back at the 30.

"Bad news: Y'all will have to find a new favourite returner."

Hester burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2006 when he returned three punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns.

The five return touchdowns for the season tied the single-season record for a year, then he broke the record in 2007 with six kick and punt return touchdowns.

Hester holds 10 records in the NFL, including most punt return touchdowns (14), most punt return touchdowns in a season (4) and most non-offensive touchdowns (6, 2006, 2007).