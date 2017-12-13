After a 25-game absence, the Vegas Golden Knights announced goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Fleury set for Golden Knights return after two months in concussion protocol

It has been almost two months since three-time Stanley Cup champion Fleury was placed in concussion protocol after he took a hit to the head in the Golden Knights' NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings on October 13.

While Fleury, 33, has been sidelined, goalies Oscar Dansk, Malcolm Subban and Maxime Lagace have all featured in the net.

Despite being a new team and the absence of Fleury, the Golden Knights have done well for themselves this season. They have a 19-9-1 record with 39 points, placing them second in the Pacific behind the Los Angeles Kings.

Before he was injured, Fleury had a 3-1 record with a 2.48 goals-against average with Vegas.