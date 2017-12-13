The NFL Week 15 schedule includes the first Saturday games of the season. One of them is a key divisional clash.

NFL schedule: Week 15 game times, TV coverage

In the AFC West, Chargers-Chiefs (8:30 p.m., NFL Network) is an all-important showdown. Both teams are 7-6 and tied for the division lead. The Chiefs hold the tiebreaker with a win over the Chargers earlier this season.

Rams-Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday is another crucial matchup. The Seahawks (8-5) are looking to challenge the Rams (9-4) for the NFC West lead. Seattle beat LA earlier in the season.

NFL WEEK 15: Playoff picture | Power Rankings | Picks SU | Picks ATS

The most-anticipated matchup, though, figures to be the late Sunday afternoon showdown between the Patriots (10-3) and Steelers (11-2) in Pittsburgh. The top seed in the AFC and the inside track to home-field advantage in the conference playoffs will be on the line.

Chiefs-Chargers highlights Week 15's prime-time games, but Cowboys-Raiders on "Sunday Night Football" will be more exciting television. Broncos-Colts on "Thursday Night Football" and Falcons-Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football" complete the prime-time slate.

Below is the full NFL Week 15 schedule, with kickoff times (all Eastern) and TV coverage.

NFL schedule: Week 15 kickoff times, TV coverage

MORE: Watch the NFL in the U.S. live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Thursday, Dec. 14

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 8:25 p.m., NBC, NFL Network, Amazon Prime (streaming)

Saturday, Dec. 16

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday, Dec. 17

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 709

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 706

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 710

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 705

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 707

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 712

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 711

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 708

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 713

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 715

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 714

Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders, 8:30 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 18

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN