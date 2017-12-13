Pierre leads Dinamo Sassari past Pinar Karsiyaka

Dinamo Sassari won for the third straight game after leading from start to finish on their way to a 79-70 FIBA Basketball Champions League triumph over Pinar Karsiyaka on Tuesday.

Dyshawn Pierre had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors, including an eye-catching slam late in the opening quarter of the Group A clash.

"Our team was really focused on defense," said the Canadian.

"We knew that last game [against Karsiyaka] was a really tough game playing them at home. We came out and played hard, played together."

In the same group, Ucam Murcia were 81-75 winners at Unet Holon.

Pierre-Antoine Gillet's 15 points and eight rebounds helped Elan Chalon edge Neptunas Klaipeda 86-81 in Group B.

The French team outscored their visitors 50-38 in the first half, as 18 points and eight rebounds from Juan Tello Palacios proved in vain for Neptunas.

Gaziantep endured a Group B road trip to forget, Capo D'Orlando thrashing their visitors 83-57.

Lefteris Bochoridis had 22 points, nine assists and went 7-for-11 from the field to fire Aris to an 80-72 triumph on the road at Stelmet Zielona Gora, as they improved to 4-4 in Group D.

Also in Group D, Oostende were narrow 86-84 winners over Telekom Baskets Bonn.

Elsewhere, Petrol Olimpija's 17-3 run in the fourth quarter helped them to edge Strasbourg 78-77 in a Group C thriller.

AEK joined Petrol Olimpija in registering a Group C win, the Greek team beating Movistar Estudiantes 85-77 on the road.