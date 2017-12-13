Bill Snyder to return to Kansas State in 2018, per report

Bill Snyder is reportedly returning to coach at Kansas State for the 2018 football season, according to KStateOnline.com, citing confirmation from four different sources.

Snyder, who turned 78 in October, will finish his 26th season coaching Kansas State after his Wildcats' Cactus Bowl matchup against 6-6 UCLA. His team is 7-5 this season, and 5-4 in Big 12 play.

The 2017 season hasn't been the easiest for Snyder or the Wildcats, which had loftier expectations after coming off a 9-4 season in 2016. That started, of course, when Snyder announced he had throat cancer in February, placing into question whether he'd even be able to coach this season.

He also faced football-related controversy this year after attempting to block sophomore wide receiver Corey Sutton's release from the school: Sutton provided 35 potential programs he wanted to transfer to, none of which were in the Big 12 or had future dates against Kansas State, but Snyder blocked them all, prompting Sutton to call him a "slave master." He was later granted full release.

Still, KStateOnline.com reports that the mood in Manhattan is "good" heading into bowl season and beyond.