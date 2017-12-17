How You'll Lose In Fantasy Football In Week 15
Things are getting serious in the fantasy playoffs, and every lineup decision is being treated with the utmost consideration. But while you're annoying everyone within earshot with start 'em, sit 'em questions, the fantasy gods are plotting ways to screw with you. With that in mind, here are some ways you could lose in fantasy in Week 15.
1
Carson Wentz
You'll lose because you had Carson Wentz and life isn't fair.
2
Eric Ebron
You'll lose because you forget about the two Saturday games and accidently leave someone crappy like Eric Ebron in your lineup.
3
Aaron Rodgers
You'll lose because Aaron Rodgers is back -- which means Jordy Nelson is back -- and you're somehow playing them both.
4
Jordan Howard
You'll lose because you scored 140 points last week but were on a bye. This week you'll score 80. Thanks in advance for nothing, Jordan Howard.
5
DeAndre Hopkins
You'll lose because you have no choice but to start DeAndre Hopkins against the Jaguars, even though you already know he's catching four passes for 27 yards.
6
Amari Cooper
You'll lose because players like Amari Cooper will continue to rush back too soon from injuries and wind up exiting in the first quarter. There are times it's OK to root for an "inactive."
7
Josh McCown
You'll lose because Josh McCown means way more to your fantasy season than you ever thought possible. Good bye, Robby Anderson -- we'll always have the first 13 games of 2017.
8
Week 14 Hangover
You'll lose because you're still in the dumps about getting eliminated in your home league last week that you just don't put enough effort into the other leagues in which you're still a contender. Yeah, losing stinks.
9
Jay Cutler
You'll lose because Jay Cutler in heavy snow in Buffalo on Sunday isn't going to end well for anyone... except owners of the Bills D/ST.
10
Doug Martin
You'll lose because you'll trust Doug Martin on Monday night with your season on the line. Never trust Doug Martin.
11
Tom Brady
You'll lose because Tom Brady will continue playing like he's point shaving. (We're not saying he's actually point shaving...just playing like he is.)
12
Derek Carr
You'll lose because Derek Carr will continue playing like he's point shaving. He might actually be, though. Jury's still out.
13
Mike Evans
You'll lose because Mike Evans will have a big game on your bench. It won't really matter because you're in the consolation bracket anyway because of Evans, but it will sting nonetheless.
14
Seahawks D/ST
You'll lose because you're playing the Seahawks D/ST and they'll cheapshot one of your players, then try to jump through your screen and fight you. Don't they know bullying isn't cool anymore?
15
Late lineup switch
You'll lose because that late lineup switch you make just before kickoff ends up costing you vital points. Only you can save you from yourself.
16
Jimmy Garoppolo
You'll lose because Garoppolo-to-Goodwin is the new Montana-to-Rice. Not really, but kind of.
17
Ezekiel Elliott
You'll lose because you picked up Ezekiel Elliott for Week 16, thus ensuring you wouldn't make it to Week 16. At least you can spend all offseason finishing sentences with "...and I would've had Zeke in Week 16!"
18
Quarterback Surprise
You'll lose because the trend of at least one starting quarterback failing to finish a game will continue for the 12th consecutive week.
Week 14: Carson Wentz, Josh McCown, Andy Dalton, Nathan Peterman, Tom Savage
Week 13: Tyrod Taylor
Week 12: C.J. Beathard, Paxton Lynch
Week 11: Jay Cutler, Nathan Peterman
Week 10: Tyrod Taylor (benched)
Week 9: Jameis Winston (*Deshaun Watson)
Week 8: Joe Flacco
Week 7: Carson Palmer, Jay Cutler
Week 6: Aaron Rodgers, Jameis Winston
Week 5: Sam Bradford
Week 4: Derek Carr