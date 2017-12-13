Blues D Alex Pietrangelo placed on IR

News

The Blues were dealt a serious blow Tuesday as defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

The 27-year-old Pietrangelo is already in his 10th season with the Blues and was enjoying a strong season before the injury. Through 30 games he ranked second among NHL defensemen in goals (7) and fifth in points (23).

The Blues (21-8-2) are also dealing with the loss of left winger Jaden Schwartz, who is expected to miss six weeks with a right ankle injury.

Jordan Schmaltz, who has played 24 games with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage, was recalled to replace Pietrangelo. He appeared in nine games with the Blues last season.

