When Phoenix gave the pink slip to Earl Watson in October, it ended a remarkable stretch of NBA coaching stability. Before the move to replace Watson, it had been a year-and-a-half since the league last had a coach get fired. Since then, we’ve already had another firing, a stunner that saw Memphis’ David Fizdale take the fall.

Who's on the hot seat? Evaluating job security of every NBA coach

The halcyon days of coaching peace are over. While it is unclear whether any other franchises are prepared to make in-season changes, there are coaches who should be sweating out the hot seat, even here in early December.

In fact, putting together a look at the relative job security of all 28 non-interim coaches in the league, there are eight who could be said to be on the hot seat — with others behind them, warming up.

Seat status: Hot, hot, hot

Frank Vogel, Magic

Vogel is in the second season of a four-year deal, and he has shown he is a pretty good NBA coach. However, he might not be the right coach for the young Magic, a team with a brand new front office still trying to figure out a direction — any coach not hired by the team’s new front office sweats each loss a little more than others.

Because of his contract, which is slated to pay him $22 million total, Vogel will likely last the year. After that, a change could be in the offing for Orlando.

Mike Budenholzer, Hawks

The Hawks have had a change in ownership and a change in the front office, and neither bodes well for Budenholzer. He’s considered one of the best Xs and Os coaches in the league, but with a franchise now headed for a long rebuild, new general manager Travis Schlenk might want to install his own coach.

This season is a write-off for Atlanta, so it might make sense to keep Budenholzer around until the end of the year.

Jeff Hornacek, Knicks

Reality has set back in on the Knicks, and that could spell trouble for Hornacek, another coach laboring under a new regime that did not hire him. The Knicks had a good start, but that was a weak and home-heavy schedule. They’re 1-8 on the road, and that is a problem going forward — the Knicks don’t play back-to-back home games until early February.

If their road struggles continue in that stretch the way they’ve unfolded thus far, Hornacek might not last much past the All-Star break.

Alvin Gentry, Pelicans

The Pelicans considered a move on Gentry last season, but a strong finish after the DeMarcus Cousins trade earned him more time. New Orleans has yet to really establish an identity, never falling more than two games under .500, but never going more than two games over, either.

Gentry has had tough luck with injuries since coming to New Orleans in 2015, and he’ll need to get this team into the postseason in order to keep his job. A stretch of five road games out of six started Monday, and those games could decide just how hot his seat gets.

Billy Donovan, Thunder

The Thunder have not given serious consideration to firing Donovan yet, and he deserves more time before anyone panics. The team hit (hopefully) rock bottom with losses to Dallas and Orlando last week, their sixth and seventh straight road losses. They responded with a three-game winning streak and have played better since, despite an uneven offense and a poor bench. Then they dropped another one at home to the Hornets on Monday night, giving Charlotte its first road win since Oct. 30.

This Thunder team was expected to be a contender, so despite the early patience, there will be a short leash on Donovan if things don’t continue to improve.

Doc Rivers, Clippers

Rivers got a vote of confidence from owner Steve Ballmer, and it is unlikely that the Clippers will make a move during the season, especially with the injuries the team has had. But Rivers assembled this roster, and if things keep going as they’ve been going (15 losses in their last 20 games before Monday), he will be responsible for the disappointment.

Fred Hoiberg, Bulls

There is a lot to firing Hoiberg that would go beyond a simple coaching replacement. To dump Hoiberg in the first year of Chicago’s rebuilding in earnest would be to admit that the franchise made a massive mistake in its treatment of Tom Thibodeau and the hiring of Hoiberg, and this is not a team that easily admits mistakes — it kept Tim Floyd around for more than three seasons, after all. But the team has been a mess, on and off the floor, and eventually, that falls to the head coach.

Dave Joerger, Kings

Joerger had his option for 2019-20 picked up in September, so the Kings entered the season thinking they would have some stability in its coaching staff, a rare commodity here. They also entered the year with the full understanding that they were not going to be particularly good. Still, the Kings don’t do much right under Joerger — they’re 29th in offensive efficiency and 29th in defensive efficiency — and that could cost him sooner or later.

Seat status: Simmering

Steve Clifford, Hornets

Clifford is dealing with health issues, so even as the Hornets underachieve, his job will be safe until he comes back.

Jason Kidd, Bucks

The Bucks remain in the mix for one of the top of the seeds in the East, but they’re also perilously close to falling to the back of the pack. Kidd needs his team to capitalize on a soft schedule in the next few weeks.

Mike Malone, Nuggets

The Paul Millsap injury hurts, and now Nikola Jokic has an ankle problem. Denver should stay in the playoff mix, and Malone should be OK as long as that remains the case.

Seat status: Warming up

Terry Stotts, Trail Blazers

Stotts has done a good job with the Blazers roster, but should the team’s losing streak blossom into a full-fledged freefall — with a five-game road trip underway, that’s a danger — he could find himself in some trouble.

Scott Brooks, Wizards

The 47-point loss to the Jazz last week would endanger any coach, but the Wiz bounced back and could still come away with a very good road trip if they can win in Brooklyn.

Dwane Casey, Raptors

The new offense has produced some promising results, and Casey’s fate is likely tied up in the Raps’ postseason performance.

Stan Van Gundy, Pistons

The Pistons’ good start raised expectations, and though they’ve leveled off, Van Gundy can’t afford to let the team slide too far.

Brett Brown, Sixers

Brown was not hired by the current administration, but he has the support of his players, and he has the Sixers in a good position in the midst of the East playoff mix.

Tom Thibodeau, Timberwolves

There is pressure on Thibodeau to push the franchise forward this season, and though the results have been up-and-down so far, he remains in good standing.

Seat status: Comfy

Kenny Atkinson, Nets

He’s got a tough job, but has gotten max effort from a depleted roster.

Nate McMillan, Pacers

McMillan has changed his coaching style to suit the Pacers’ roster, and they’ve managed to overachieve.

Ty Lue, Cavaliers

A 13-game winning streak cools off any coach’s seat.

Rick Carlisle, Mavericks

Hard to imagine the Mavs pushing out Carlisle any time soon, even as the team struggles.

Luke Walton, Lakers

He was not hired to be quickly fired. But he’ll need to keep showing the team can improve.

Quin Snyder, Jazz

What a great transition he made into NBA coaching.

Erik Spoelstra, Heat

Spoelstra still has enough cred in the Miami organization to get him through what has been a disappointing season.

Seat status: No heat whatsoever

Gregg Popovich, Spurs

No worries here.

Steve Kerr, Warriors

As long as he is healthy, he’ll have this job.

Brad Stevens, Celtics

Some in Boston are already planning a Stevens statue, it seems.

Mike D’Antoni, Rockets

D’Antoni’s been fired before, but the way the Rockets are humming, he is safe for a while.