Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 15: Eagles backups Nick Foles, Trey Burton among potential pickups

The top Week 15 fantasy waiver wire pickups are going to be dominated by RBs. Mike Davis, Theo Riddick, Kerwynn Williams, Rod Smith, Wayne Gallman, Peyton Barber -- all have potential value this week. But every experienced fantasy owner knows weird stuff happens in the fantasy playoffs, and unlikely heroes can rise. Does that mean Nick Foles and Jimmy Garoppolo are worth starting? Probably not, but adding one as a free agent after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET in ESPN and Yahoo leagues on Wednesday morning isn't the worst idea.

Our full free agent list has a ton of sleeper D/STs, TE streamers, and potential WR3s -- all positions where waiver wire pickup can immediately go into your starting lineup -- and our RB handcuff chart has all the backups who might come in handy over these last couple weeks.

It's also worth it to look ahead to Week 16 if you don't need to make a pickup this week. Grab that D/ST or TE streamer a week early if you have the space.

MORE: Full Week 15 waiver wire list | RB handcuff chart

Top fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 15

Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.

Nick Foles, QB, Eagles. As with Jimmy Garoppolo, it's unlikely you need to dip this low at QB with your fantasy season on the line, but Foles is an interesting streaming option this week against the Giants. New York allows the third-most fantasy points to QBs, and Foles has a boatload of weapons at his disposable. He's also shown he's capable of good stretches in the past -- not recently, mind you, but in the past nonetheless. With the Raiders scheduled for Week 16, it's possible Foles can finish 2017 on a high note.

MORE: Full Week 15 waiver wire list

Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars. Westbrook was seemingly on everyone's radar a month ago, but a couple lackluster performances caused fantasy owners to lose interest. Westbrook was always getting targets, though, and he's really shined the past two weeks, catching 11 of 17 looks for 159 yards and a score. With Houston's woeful secondary on tap in Week 15, Westbrook is looking like a solid WR3.

WEEK 15 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Trey Burton, TE, Eagles. Burton is a strange case, as he could be worthless this week if Zach Ertz (concussion) returns, which many expect him to. He could also be worthless because Carson Wentz is hurt. But a matchup against the Giants is as good as it gets for a tight end, so Burton, who scored twice last week, looms as a potential sleeper. Again, he could be a zero, but the possibility of Burton shining again in a favorable matchup makes him worth stashing until we know for sure if Ertz is going to play.

WEEK 15 DFS: Yahoo GPP lineup | Y! cash | DFS lineup builder

Mike Davis, RB, Seahawks. The list of potential RB pickups is long (Peyton Barber, Theo Riddick, Kerwynn Williams, Rod Smith, Wayne Gallman), and these will likely be the main guys you see fantasy owners use waiver claims on. Davis stands at the top, as he's not in a platoon or dependent on the health of anyone else. He's Seattle's unquestioned lead back, and while the results after two games have been in the "good-not-great" range, he has a chance to really break out against the Rams this week.

Check out our full waiver wire list for more potential pickups.