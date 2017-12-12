Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique XIII will contest the first ever Championship fixture to be staged at Magic Weekend next year.

Wolfpack and Toulouse to make Magic Weekend history

Ambitious Toronto were due to host French side Toulouse in round 14 next season, but the two teams will instead make the journey to St James' Park to start the annual Super League event on May 19.

Super League general manager Mark Foster, said: "The Magic Weekend is a brilliant event which brings sports fans together to watch exciting, high impact rugby league and it's fantastic that we have added an extra game to the fixture list.

"We know that fans of all clubs and different sports come to watch the event and I am sure that this additional game will add to what is an already brilliant experience.

"Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique are sure to put on a great display in front of an enthusiastic crowd at St James' Park in the opening game of the weekend and show fans what the Championship has to offer."

Magic Weekend fixtures:

Saturday May 19

Toronto Wolfpack v Toulouse Olympique XIII

Widnes Vikings v St Helens

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday May 20

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

Hull KR v Hull FC