Josh Hazlewood welcomed advice from Mitchell Johnson and is eyeing the prized scalp of Joe Root as Australia prepare to try and wrap up the Ashes at the WACA.

Hazlewood welcomes Johnson advice and eyes Root scalp

Johnson joined up with the Australia squad ahead of the third Test in Perth this week and stated that he feels the tourists will "struggle mentally" in their bid to avoid a series defeat from 2-0 down.

Hazlewood was grateful for the opportunity to pick the brains of Johnson, England's tormentor in chief when they were whitewashed on their previous Ashes tour, and took on board some straightforward input from the left-arm quick.

"Bowl fast and keep bowling short. Pretty simple method from Johnno," Hazlewood said.

"You're in the bubble the whole time. As soon as we got to Brisbane it was all cricket, all business.

"You do feel in that bubble, it takes some people from the outside to see things you're not necessarily looking for.

"Johnno was good to talk to, not just bowling but the mental side of it. He mentioned he saw a few things similar to 2013-14, those guys are always good to talk to about past experiences."

Hazlewood dismissed Root for 67 early on the final day of Australia's 120-run victory at Adelaide Oval and knows avoiding letting the England captain settle is integral.

"All the bowlers want that wicket and there's obviously a couple of key ones which we've talked about," he added.

"Joe is the key, he can hold the innings together and score runs pretty freely when he gets some poor bowling his way, so everyone has to be ready when he comes in and stop that quick 20 or 30 runs early.

"It's obviously a little bit more important, the time of that start of that fifth day when things could have gone either way, so you're a bit more focused, not as much room for error against those better players.

"[You have] got to be on your game from ball one and he's obviously going to punish anything that's not your best ball. Still the key to him is bowling your best ball more often than not and hopefully keep the runs to a minimum and keep taking his wicket."