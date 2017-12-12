Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup defending Champions Uganda hosts Kenya, Burundi and surprise package Zanzibar will battle it out for a place in the final.

Cecafa 2017: Who will reach the final in Kenya?

Uganda will have to go past Zanzibar while Kenya and Burundi will square it out in the other semi-final. The champions finished top of Group B with five points, same as Burundi; the hosts finished Group A with eight points, one more than Zanzibar, who were beaten by Libya, who finished with six points.

So, who has a good opportunity of making it to the finals? Here are the statistics and favourites to grace the finals.

Kenya vs Burundi: Since 2000, the two nations have faced each other nine times in all competitions, four of those being in Cecafa. Burundi have won three of those matches, drawing two and losing twice. In the Cecafa competition, both sides have won once, and drawn twice, the last meeting coming way back in 2015 where they settled for a barren draw. With Harambee Stars playing at home, with full support of the fans, expect them to roar all the way to the final.

Uganda vs Zanzibar: This is going to be a tricky match if current form of the two teams is anything to go by. Uganda have not been at their best while Zanzibar has given other teams a run for their money. The two sides have faced each other fourteen times in all competitions with Uganda winning massive twelve times, drawing once and losing just once. In Cecafa competition, the sides have met eleven times, and The Cranes, interestingly, have won all of them. Expect The Cranes to continue with their perfect run, but this time round, with a narrow margin.

Well, it just may turn out to be Harambee Stars v Uganda Cranes in the final.