Chris Bosh's mother denies trafficking drugs

Chris Bosh's mother has denied trafficking drugs out of his DeSoto, Texas home.

Freida Bosh told TMZ she had nothing to do with the drugs coming to and from the house she rented from her son. Freida claimed one of her tenants was the one who was selling the drugs, not her.

Police raided the home Friday after they were tipped off that there were drugs in the home. Police were already suspicious of the activity in the house after they stopped a car leaving the residence that had baggies of heroin and cocaine.

No arrests have been made in the case and Chris has been tight-lipped regarding the matter, the report says.

Freida said Chris is now evicting her, and that they two have had a strained relationship over the past five years. Freida said she has hired lawyers to stop the eviction, but needs to rent out rooms in the home to help pay for the legal fees.