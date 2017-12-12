News

MLB free agent rumors: Phillies, Pat Neshek agree to two-year deal

Sporting News
Apparently Pat Neshek enjoyed his short tenure with the Phillies because, according to multiple reports, the relief pitcher has reached a two-year $16.5 million deal with his former team.

Neshek began 2017 with the Phillies before getting shipped to the Rockies ahead of the trade deadline. He finished last season 5-3 with a 1.59 ERA and 0.87 WHIP.

Normally used in the seventh and eighth innings, Neshek, 37, has dominated opposing teams with his submarine throwing motion and wicked off-speed pitches.

Neshek sports a solid 33-22 record with eight saves and a 2.75 ERA throughout his career. Though the Phillies don't have a definite closer on their roster, Neshek will likely remain in a setup role.

