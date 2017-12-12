News

LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball turn pro, sign deals with Lithuanian club, report says

Sporting News
Sporting News /

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are taking their skills to Europe.

According to The Vertical, the Ball brothers signed one-year professional basketball deals with the Prienu Vytautas club in the Lithuanian league (LKL).



The Vertical also reported that Vytautas has released a statement saying "Our club is excited for the arrival of LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball. We are committed to their long-term success and development as professional basketball players.”



ESPN reported earlier in the day the team would "decide in next 24-to-48 hours whether to finalize an agreement" with the teenage brothers.

LiAngelo and LaMelo signed with agent Harrison Gaines last week after outspoken father, LaVar Ball, pulled LiAngelo out of UCLA a week earlier amid frustrations with the Bruins' unwillingness to inform his son how long his indefinite suspension would last. LiAngelo, along with teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, was suspended after being caught shoplifting and arrested in China last month before UCLA’s season opener against Georgia Tech.

"I don't care about the money," LaVar said last week. "I want them to go somewhere where they will play them together on the court at the same time. The priority is for the boys to play on the same team."



LaVar revealed several teams in Asia and Europe had expressed interest in his youngest sons, though a definitive destination has yet to be determined.



“We engaged in serious talks with several teams, and Vytautas made the most sense as LaMelo and LiAngelo work to develop as professionals and set a foundation for their careers,” Gaines told The Vertical. “It was critical to find a situation in a competitive league that works with both of their short- and long-term goals.”

