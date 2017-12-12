Chennai City FC head coach Soundarajan rued the chances wasted by his men in their 2-1 defeat to Minerva Punjab FC in an I-League encounter at the Guru Nanak Dev stadium in Ludhiana.

I-League 2017: Khogen Singh delighted with 'comeback kings' Minerva Punjab's fighting display against Chennai City

“We had three golden opportunities and we missed those chances. That for me was the reason for tonight’s loss,” he said at the post-match press conference.

The Chennai tactician also had a few words to say about the condition of the pitch.

“The match conditions were also very rough tonight,” Soundarajan remarked.

His opposite counterpart, Khogen Singh, was pleased with the fighting spirit showed by his men to come back from a goal behind.

He did state that his side needed to work on not conceding early into the game after Chennai took the lead in the fifth minute.

“Chennai City played really aggressively in the 1st half. We were 1-0 down till half-time but our comeback was brilliant,” he said.

“We got all the three points today. We will now focus on not conceding early goal,” he went on to add.

The Minerva Punjab coach was also pleased with getting the tag of the ‘comeback kings’ but said that the label was not important.

“You can say so (On Minerva being the king of comebacks). We go down and then get a win from behind. But at the moment we are not thinking about it too much. Our focus is on the next game now,” Khogen said.

Kassim Aidara of Senegal was awarded the man-of-the-match for his display on Monday night thanks in part to his diving header which ultimately turned out to be the match-winner.

“I am very satisfied with today’s performance. The goal I scored was at an important moment so I am pretty happy,” he said.

Despite the rough nature of the game, Kassim was delighted with getting the job done.

“It was a rough game, yes, but there are three points up for grabs so you need to physically fight for it on the pitch and show that you really want it,” the goal-scorer added.

MORE:

East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil sent out of Mohun Bagan - Churchill match

| I-League 2017: Yuta Kinowaki's dislocated collarbone to be operated, confirms Senjoy Sen

| I-League 2017: Mohun Bagan 5-0 Churchill Brothers: In-form Mariners go top of the table

| I-League 2017: Minerva Punjab 2-1 Chennai City - The Warriors pull off comeback victory to defeat the Southerners

