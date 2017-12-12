Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has insisted that Wilfried Zaha did not dive to win penalties in his side's 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson defends Wilfried Zaha

The Selhurst Park outfit grabbed their fifth draw of the season thanks to goals from Luka Milivojevic and Scott Dann.

Zaha won a penalty in the 40th minute after he was upended by goalkeeper Asmir Begovic which saw Milivojevic equalise Jermain Defoe's early opener.

With the score levelled at 2-2, the winger presented a chance for side to pick maximum points after he was, again, brought down by Charlie Daniels in stoppage time, but Christain Benteke failed to secure victory for the Eagles.

Despite diving allegations levelled against his talisman who has scored three goals in 10 Premier League games this campaign, Hodgson claimed he was indeed fouled on both occasions.

"He [Zaha] doesn't dive, that's the simple fact of the matter," Hodgson told the media.

"Apart from the two penalties awarded there were at least half a dozen other occasions where if you look at it with a fine-toothed comb, like everyone seems to want to do, there could have been more penalties.

"He doesn't dive, so that doesn't bother me.

"We haven't had an awful lot of luck with refereeing decisions at home.

"And if you really want to talk about refereeing decisions I suggest you look at the first Jermain Defoe goal, where their player has two arms around our defender, stopping him moving."

If found guilty of diving, Zaha could face the FA retrospective ban and could be the second player to be punished in the English top-flight this season after Everton’s Oumar Niasse was served a two-match suspension in November.

Crystal Palace who are placed at the bottom of the log with 11 points from 16 games, will continue their relegation survival on Tuesday when they host Watford at Selhurst Park.