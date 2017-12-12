Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: QBs

News

    It's hard to go even one week without having to worry about a quarterback injury in the NFL.  It seems like every time a quarterback returns to the field, two more leave.  Our Week 15 QB rankings are starting to feel the injuries pile up and it's putting a major hurting on fantasy football teams and our rankings.

    Last week, Tyrod Taylor missed the snow game (yes, some Taylor fantasy owners still made playoffs), but Matthew Stafford's return luckily calmed worried owners' minds. However, Josh McCown (yes, McCown fantasy owners also made playoffs) suffered a broken hand, ending his season, and Carson Wentz (knee injury) is worrying fantasy football owners and NFL fans in general. (Update: Wentz is out for the year with a torn ACL, Nick Foles takes over)

    There are fantasy teams in playoffs who are still struggling to find that QB, and with the Wentz and McCown injuries, things just got more difficult.  Blake Bortles (vs. Texans) and Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Titans) have solid matchups and are possibly worth trusting this week, even with a trip to the fantasy football championship at stake.

    WEEK 15 RANKINGS:
    Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

    Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often. 



  • 1
    Drew Brees, Saints


    Saints vs. Jets



  • 2
    Russell Wilson, Seahawks


    Seahawks vs. Rams



  • 3
    Aaron Rodgers, Packers


    Packers @ Panthers



  • 4
    Tom Brady, Patriots


    Patriots @ Steelers



  • 5
    Dak Prescott, Cowboys


    Cowboys @ Raiders



  • 6
    Phillip Rivers, Chargers


    Chargers @ Chiefs

     



  • 7
    Jared Goff, Rams


    Rams @ Seahawks



  • 8
    Kirk Cousins, Redskins


    Redskins vs. Cardinals



  • 9
    Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers


    Steelers vs. Patriots



  • 10
    Case Keenum, Vikings


    Vikings vs. Bengals

     



  • 11
    Alex Smith, Chiefs


    Chiefs vs. Chargers



  • 12
    Matt Ryan, Falcons


    Falcons @ Bucs



  • 13
    Cam Newton, Panthers


    Panthers vs. Packers



  • 14
    Matthew Stafford, Lions


    Lions vs. Bears



  • 15
    Blake Bortles, Jaguars


    Jaguars vs. Texans



  • 16
    Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers


    49ers vs. Titans



  • 17
    Nick Foles, Eagles


    Eagles @ Giants



  • 18
    Jameis Winston, Buccaneers


    Bucs vs. Falcons



  • 19
    Derek Carr, Raiders


    Raiders vs. Cowboys



  • 20
    Marcus Mariota, Titans


    Titans @ 49ers



  • 21
    Blaine Gabbert, Cardinals


    Cardinals @ Redskins



  • 22
    Jacoby Brissett, Colts


    Colts vs. Broncos



  • 23
    Joe Flacco, Ravens


    Ravens @ Browns



  • 24
    Andy Dalton, Bengals


    Bengals @ Vikings



  • 25
    Eli Manning, Giants


    Giants vs. Eagles



  • 26
    Jay Cutler, Dolphins


    Dolphins @ Bills



  • 27
    DeShone Kizer, Browns


    Browns vs. Ravens



  • 28
    Trevor Siemian, Broncos


    Broncos @ Colts



  • 29
    Mitchell Trubisky, Bears


    Bears @ Lions



  • 30
    T.J. Yates, Texans


    Texans @ Jaguars



  • 31
    Bryce Petty, Jets


    Jets @ Saints



  • 32
    Nathan Peterman, Bills


    Bills vs. Dolphins


