Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: QBs
It's hard to go even one week without having to worry about a quarterback injury in the NFL. It seems like every time a quarterback returns to the field, two more leave. Our Week 15 QB rankings are starting to feel the injuries pile up and it's putting a major hurting on fantasy football teams and our rankings.
Last week, Tyrod Taylor missed the snow game (yes, some Taylor fantasy owners still made playoffs), but Matthew Stafford's return luckily calmed worried owners' minds. However, Josh McCown (yes, McCown fantasy owners also made playoffs) suffered a broken hand, ending his season, and Carson Wentz (knee injury) is worrying fantasy football owners and NFL fans in general. (Update: Wentz is out for the year with a torn ACL, Nick Foles takes over)
There are fantasy teams in playoffs who are still struggling to find that QB, and with the Wentz and McCown injuries, things just got more difficult. Blake Bortles (vs. Texans) and Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Titans) have solid matchups and are possibly worth trusting this week, even with a trip to the fantasy football championship at stake.
1
Drew Brees, Saints
Saints vs. Jets
2
Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Rams
3
Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Packers @ Panthers
4
Tom Brady, Patriots
Patriots @ Steelers
5
Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Cowboys @ Raiders
6
Phillip Rivers, Chargers
Chargers @ Chiefs
7
Jared Goff, Rams
Rams @ Seahawks
8
Kirk Cousins, Redskins
Redskins vs. Cardinals
9
Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Steelers vs. Patriots
10
Case Keenum, Vikings
Vikings vs. Bengals
11
Alex Smith, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Chargers
12
Matt Ryan, Falcons
Falcons @ Bucs
13
Cam Newton, Panthers
Panthers vs. Packers
14
Matthew Stafford, Lions
Lions vs. Bears
15
Blake Bortles, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Texans
16
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
49ers vs. Titans
17
Nick Foles, Eagles
Eagles @ Giants
18
Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Falcons
19
Derek Carr, Raiders
Raiders vs. Cowboys
20
Marcus Mariota, Titans
Titans @ 49ers
21
Blaine Gabbert, Cardinals
Cardinals @ Redskins
22
Jacoby Brissett, Colts
Colts vs. Broncos
23
Joe Flacco, Ravens
Ravens @ Browns
24
Andy Dalton, Bengals
Bengals @ Vikings
25
Eli Manning, Giants
Giants vs. Eagles
26
Jay Cutler, Dolphins
Dolphins @ Bills
27
DeShone Kizer, Browns
Browns vs. Ravens
28
Trevor Siemian, Broncos
Broncos @ Colts
29
Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
Bears @ Lions
30
T.J. Yates, Texans
Texans @ Jaguars
31
Bryce Petty, Jets
Jets @ Saints
32
Nathan Peterman, Bills
Bills vs. Dolphins