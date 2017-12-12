

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: QBs



It's hard to go even one week without having to worry about a quarterback injury in the NFL. It seems like every time a quarterback returns to the field, two more leave. Our Week 15 QB rankings are starting to feel the injuries pile up and it's putting a major hurting on fantasy football teams and our rankings.

Last week, Tyrod Taylor missed the snow game (yes, some Taylor fantasy owners still made playoffs), but Matthew Stafford's return luckily calmed worried owners' minds. However, Josh McCown (yes, McCown fantasy owners also made playoffs) suffered a broken hand, ending his season, and Carson Wentz (knee injury) is worrying fantasy football owners and NFL fans in general. (Update: Wentz is out for the year with a torn ACL, Nick Foles takes over)

There are fantasy teams in playoffs who are still struggling to find that QB, and with the Wentz and McCown injuries, things just got more difficult. Blake Bortles (vs. Texans) and Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Titans) have solid matchups and are possibly worth trusting this week, even with a trip to the fantasy football championship at stake.

WEEK 15 RANKINGS:

Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often.