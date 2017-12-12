Huddersfield Town’s Steve Mounie pleased to end goal drought

Steve Mounie has expressed delight at ending his goal drought after netting a brace to seal Huddersfield Town's 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The forward grabbed the goals in the first half to lead the John Smith's Stadium outfit to their fifth victory in the English Premier League this campaign.

Mounie’s efforts in the 12th and 43rd minutes saw him return to the scoresheet ten games after his brace in the Terriers’ 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season.

The former Montpellier forward expressed happiness after extending his tally to four goals in 11 appearances this season, thus, halting his side's four-game losing run.

“The two goals gave me a lot of confidence, I was looking forward to scoring a third goal, but it didn’t happen,” Mounie told club website.

“I’m really happy with the win and for the work we did together because we worked very hard.

“We were very aggressive during the game and we had a lot of opportunities, so it was a nice game to play in.”

Huddersfield boss David Wagner reserved praise for the club record signing - who suffered a heel injury in September - for reviving his goalscoring instinct against the Seagulls on Saturday.

"Steve had a difficult period with his injury, but to be honest we all had the feeling he would be able to perform like he did today because in the last two weeks he has looked very good in training," Wagner told media.

"We're very happy that we have him back at his best and with Laurent Depoitre, another very good striker, because we're totally aware about the busy period that is in front of us.

"Offensively for sure this was one of our strongest performances of the season."

Huddersfield Town are placed 12th in the Premier League table with 18 points from 16 games. And they play host to Chelsea in Tuesday's league fixture.