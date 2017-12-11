The Steelers and Eagles both clinched division titles on Sunday and moved a step closer to gaining homefield advantage in the playoffs.

NFL Week 14 Blitz Read: Road to Pennsylvania Super Bowl hits a speed bump

But the Eagles may have to play the postseason without their starting quarterback.

Philadelphia's Carson Wentz injured his left knee late in the third quarter of Sunday's 43-35 win over the Rams and the Eagles fear he may have a torn ACL.

Wentz, who is among the leading NFL MVP candidates, will have an MRI on Monday. The win over the Rams (9-4) clinched the NFC East for the Eagles (11-2). Philadelphia would have clinched the division title with a Cowboys loss, but the Cowboys (7-6) rolled to a 30-10 win over the Giants.

The Steelers, already without leading tackler Ryan Shazier, held off the Ravens to wrap up the AFC North with a 39-38 win. The Steelers (11-2) are currently the AFC's top seed and can move toward securing homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win next week over the Patriots (10-2). New England has already clinched the AFC East and can keep pace with the Steelers by beating Miami on Monday to set up next Sunday's showdown in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers could have clinched a playoff berth earlier in the day with a Bills loss, but the Bills outlasted the Colts in a Buffalo blizzard for a 13-7 overtime win.

The Steelers and Eagles were two of seven teams that could have clinched a playoff berth in Week 14, but the only two that did. The Vikings (10-3) were denied the NFC North for at least a week with a 31-24 loss to the Panthers (9-4). Minnesota also could have clinched the division with losses by the Packers and Lions, but they both won on the road.

Injury report

Wentz possibly tore his left ACL and will undergo further testing on Monday.

Texans quarterback Tom Savage suffered a concussion in a 26-16 loss to the 49ers. Savage was hit by Elvis Dumervil, but briefly returned to the game to create controversy in Houston and with the NFL's concussion protocol.

Raiders receiver Amari Cooper injured his left ankle when another player rolled up the back of his leg during the second quarter of Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs.

Rams cornerback Kayvon Webster has been lost for the season with a torn Achilles.

Jets quarterback Josh McCown has a broken left hand and will have further tests to determine whether or not his season is over.

By the numbers

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald is now third all-time in receiving yards. He caught five passes for 44 yards on Sunday in a 12-7 win over the Titans to pass Randy Moss.

Fitzgerald trails only Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens for most receiving yards in NFL history.

Highlights

The longest run the Vikings defense had allowed all season was 37 yards. Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart broke off a 60-yard scamper to get Carolina on the board first in Sunday's 31-24 win at Bank of America Stadium.

Browns receiver Josh Gordon scored his first touchdown in four years on Cleveland's opening drive of Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Packers.

While Gordon got things going early, it was Davante Adams who closed it out late with a 25-yard catch and run in overtime.

Also going to overtime was the Snow Bowl in Buffalo as the Bills beat the Colts on LeSean McCoy's 21-yard touchdown run.

DeAndre Hopkins had a huge game for the Texans, with 11 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Even his diving 29-yard touchdown catch wasn't enough to help the Texans beat the 49ers in a 26-16 loss.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers had a big day against the Redskins with 319 passing yards and two touchdown passes, including a 75-yard pass to Tyrell Williams.

Eagles tight end Trey Burton had five catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 43-35 win over the Rams.

The Steelers had a hard time corralling Ravens running back Alex Collins, who ran for 120 yards on 18 carries in Baltimore's 39-38 loss.

Quotables

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on the 26-15 loss to the Chiefs: "There is no easy way to put this one. We sucked."

Packers quarterback Brett Hundley on the number of Packers fans in Cleveland: "It was unreal, felt like a home game. It was crazy to run out and hear the fans chanting ‘Go Pack, go.'"

Week 14 NFL scores

Thursday's game

Falcons 20, Saints 17

Sunday's games

Bills 13, Colts 7, OT

Panthers 31, Vikings 24

Bears 33, Bengals 7

Packers 27, Browns 21, OT

49ers 26, Texans 16

Chiefs 26, Raiders 15

Lions 24, Buccaneers 21

Cowboys 30, Giants 10

Cardinals 12, Titans 7

Jaguars 30, Seahawks 24

Broncos 23, Jets 0

Chargers 30, Redskins 13

Eagles 43, Rams 35

Steelers 39, Ravens 38

Monday's game

Patriots at Dolphins, 8:30 p.m. ET