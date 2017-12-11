The Ashes: Bancroft and Warner 'kissed and made up' after Adelaide mix up

Australia opener Cameron Bancroft has moved on from being run out in the second Ashes Test, saying he and David Warner had "kissed and made up".

A huge mix up saw Bancroft run out for 10 in the first innings against England in Adelaide, before he made just four in the second.

But the 25-year-old, who has played two Tests, said he and Warner had moved forward, with the veteran largely considered at fault for the run out.

"I probably brought the jinx upon myself," Bancroft told a news conference on Monday, days out from the third Test in Perth.

"Talk about 'Mother Cricket' coming back and biting you on the a***. I was thinking about a month ago that I hadn't been run out in a four-day game. And there you go – I got run out in a Test match. I probably brought that on myself.

"[We] kissed and made up and hopefully it doesn't happen again."

Bancroft praised his opening partner, but said it would take time for the pair to develop together.

"Davey's good out in the middle. He certainly brings a lot of energy to the crease, always busy, looking to score," he said.

"One thing I've learnt in the past, especially with a lot of the partners I've had in Western Australia, things like that take time, relationships take time to develop and so far he's been great.

"We've got to know each other personally a little bit and the more we play cricket together, the more relationships develop from that point of view and partnerships.

"It's started off OK, it'd be nice to get a few more big partnerships on the board for the team, but that's something we're all working towards."

Australia hold a 2-0 Ashes series lead and can reclaim the urn in Perth, where the third Test starts on Thursday.