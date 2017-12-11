Messi is a true one-off - Alcacer

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is unique and there are no comparisons to the forward, according to team-mate Paco Alcacer.

Messi drew level with Gerd Muller for the most goals for one club in the top five European leagues with his 525th for Barcelona on Sunday.

The Argentina star struck after Luis Suarez's opener as the LaLiga giants claimed a 2-0 win over Villarreal.

While Messi was joined by Cristiano Ronaldo on five Ballons d'Or, Alcacer hailed his team-mate, insisting there was no comparison to the 30-year-old.

"I have no words for Leo. He is unique. There is no other in the world like him," he told Barca TV.

"There are no adjectives to describe this player."

The win over Villarreal was Barca's 12th in 15 league games as they stayed five points clear at the top.

Alcacer praised Messi and Suarez for making the difference against the 10-man hosts.

"In the end we are 11 players. It is clear if you come on, you are fresher and can open more spaces," he said.

"But it is won by the collective and because we have the two best forwards in the world that make the difference."