Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 15
Our fantasy waiver wire report usually places the tight ends at the bottom of the list, but the tight ends come to the forefront of our top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups. Both Eagles backup TEs, Trey Burton and Brent Celek, scored touchdowns, as well as O.J. Howard and Adam Shaheen. Eric Ebron also had a solid day without a touchdown, and it could happen again with good matchups next week.
But fantasy owners more than likely have bigger issues than finding a streaming TE, barring those who own Zach Ertz, so we have a ton of WRs and RBs to nab, like Theo Riddick, Rod Smith, and Mike Davis. Kendall Wright, Corey Coleman and Dede Westbrook are the wide receivers who could find themselves as possible flex plays next week.
At the end of our Week 15 waiver wire report, we finish with D/STs that fantasy teams should target for next week, and the D/ST streamer market holds some sneaky options.
1
Theo Riddick, RB, Lions
Riddick was all over the field for the Lions against the Bucs, leading the team in carries and rushing yards (10 rushes for 29 yards), finishing second in targets (10), and scoring twice (four-yard run, 18-yard run). Tion Green only had five carries for 15 yards. Even when Ameer Abdullah (neck) returns, Riddick should be heavily involved in the Lions' game plan.
2
Trey Burton, TE, Eagles
With Zach Ertz (concussion) on the sidelines against the Rams, Burton stepped up, catching five of six targets for 71 yards and two TDs. Burton's Week 15 value will depend on a couple things, mostly notably Ertz's status. Carson Wentz's status is also up in the air for next week, and if he's out, that would also hurt Burton. Still, with a matchup against the Giants, who allow the most fantasy points to TEs, Burton could pay off regardless of other circumstances.
3
Mike Davis, RB, Seahawks
Davis continued to cement himself as Seattle's lead back, running 15-plus times for the second straight week. Davis has averaged at least four yards per carry each game, and while he doesn't have any TDs, next week's matchup against the Rams should yield bigger rushing numbers and a better chance at a touchdown.
4
Rod Smith, RB, Cowboys
Make no mistake, Alfred Morris was the Cowboys lead back again in Week 14, rushing 19 times for 62 yards compared to Smith's six carries for 47 yards, but Smith made the big plays, scoring on an 81-yard pass and a 15-yard run. Smith has now scored in three straight games, and although some of his TDs can be considered "fluky" or "garbage," he's still getting the job done and proving to be a valuable piece of Dallas's Ezekiel Elliott-less backfield. He can have value next week against the Raiders' porous run defense.
5
Peyton Barber, RB, Bucs
Doug Martin got the start and dominated early carries for the Bucs, even scoring a one-yard TD, but Barber took over later in the game after Martin lost a fumble, leading the team in carries (12) and rushing yards (58). If Martin's healthy, it seems unlikely he'll be relegated to the bench full-time while Barber racks up 20-plus carries, but after another disappointing performance from Martin (10 carries, 26 yards), Barber could easily be the lead back in this platoon going forward.
6
Wayne Gallman, RB, Giants
With Orleans Darkwa battling through a sickness, Gallman handled a majority of the RB duties on Sunday. He led the team in rushes (12) and rushing yards (59), while being second on the team in catches (7) and targets (9). At worst, Gallman is a handcuff to Darkwa, but he plays enough alongside Darkwa to make him a bit above handcuff status. He's worth a roster spot if possible.
7
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers
Garoppolo found the end zone this game, but similar to his debut against the Bears last week, his many red-zone drives ended in FGs. Garoppolo finished the day with 334 passing yards. Against the Titans next week, Garoppolo is a solid streamer for fantasy teams still alive and in need of QB help.
8
Kerwynn Williams, RB, Cardinals
For the second straight game, Williams picked up the slack for an injured Adrian Peterson (neck), running 20 times for a respectable 73 yards. Again, he isn't putting up extravagent numbers, but when he starts, he has a solid and safe floor if fantasy teams are struggling for that last flex play spot. As long as Peterson is out, Williams has steady fantasy value.
9
Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars
Westbrook turned into his first career touchdown and another solid fantasy day, catching five of eight targets for 81 yards against Seattle. He continues to rank high on the team in targets and receptions, and in favorable matchups -- like next week against the Texans -- Westbrook has shown that he's worth a shot as a flex.
10
Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers
Williams notched a huge game against the Redskins, catching all four targets for 132 yards and a touchdown. This isn't the first time Williams had a huge game like this, and it might happen again next week against a Chiefs team notorious for allowing big days to secondary wide receivers.
11
Kendall Wright, WR, Bears
The past five weeks, Dontrelle Inman was the Bears No. 1 WR, but Wright was the obvious go-to guy for Mitchell Trubisky in Week 14. Inman had zero targets, and Wright had a team-high 11 targets, catching 10 for 107 yards. The Bears get a relatively solid matchup against the Lions next week, making Wright a potential play.
12
Roger Lewis, WR, Giants
Sterling Shepard had been dealing with hamstring issues all week before Sunday, and it might've continued to bug him as Lewis led the team in targets (11) and catches (7) against the Cowboys. Shepard has had all sorts of issues, causing him to miss two of the past four weeks and disappoint in the other two he played through injuries. If issues continue to pop up for Shepard, Lewis could be a nice replacement.
13
Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins
There wasn't much for the Redskins offense in general, but Doctson had identical stats with Jamison Crowder, catching three of six targets with 34 yards. It's the second straight games the Redskins have underperformed, but in good matchups for the Redskins, Docton is always a possible flex play/ WR3, since he's the Redskins' top red-zone target. Next week's home matchup with Arizona qualifies as "favorable."
14
Cordarelle Patterson, WR, Raiders
Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper returned, but only Crabtree made it through the entire game. Cooper reaggravated his ankle injury, and Patterson, although he only ended with three catches for seven yards, led secondary WRs in targets with six. If Cooper misses this week, Patterson has some outside flex play value against a mediocre Cowboys' secondary.
15
Mike Wallace, WR, Ravens
Wallace has led the team in targets for three straight weeks, and he did it again with eight targets in Week 13, catching five for 116 yards. The Ravens passing offense has been revitalized since their bye, and Wallace has been a huge part of it. He's got a great matchup against the Browns in Week 15.
16
Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
After zero targets in Josh Gordon's return last week, Coleman seemed to be worthless, fantasy-wise. Instead, he nearly matched Gordon's output in Week 14, catching five of six targets for 62 yards and a touchdown. Gordon had two fewer catches on the same amount of targets, but he ended with seven more yards, also scoring a touchdown. Coleman still has fantasy value on good matchups.
17
Zay Jones, WR, Bills
Jones didn't record a single target in Week 14, but then again, there were only 16 passes thrown all day because of the snow. Kevlin Benjamin aggravated his knee injury, and it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't play next week. Because of that, Jones is the Bills No. 1 WR. It's worth adding that if Joe Webb or Nathan Peterman plays, Jones isn't worth much If Tyrod Taylor returns, then Jones is a possible flex play against the Dolphins
18
Adam Shaheen, TE, Bears
Shaheen made himself known again this past week, catching four of five targets for 44 yards and a touchdown. The Bears play against one of the worst teams against the TE - the Lions - so Shaheen is a solid play for fantasy owners looking for Ertz replacements or streaming options.
19
Eric Ebron, TE, Lions
Each week, the Lions continue to target their big TE, and after three straight games of four catches, Ebron exploded for 10 catches from 11 targets for 94 yards. He didn't score a touchdown, but he came close a couple times and it wouldn't be surprising if he breaks through next week against the Bears.
20
Ben Watson, TE, Ravens
The Browns continue to allow a lot of fantasy points to TEs, and Watson torched them earlier in the season for 91 yards on eight catches. He's a top streamer this week.
21
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Cardinals
A matchup against the Redskins, one of the worst teams at covering TEs all year, gives Seals-Jones plenty of value in Week 15.
22
Charles Clay, TE, Bills
If Nathan Peterman or Joe Webb is starting for the Bills, you can probably ignore Clay, but if Tyrod Taylor is back, he's in play. The Dolphins have been top 10 in fantasy points allowed to TEs all season, and Clay usually sees a good amount of targets from Taylor.
23
Brent Celek, TE, Eagles
If Zach Ertz (concussion) is out again, Celek has value, especially after catching a TD against one of the stronger defenses against TEs this season. Not only would he see a good amount of targets, he'd see them against the Giants, who have been in the top two in fantasy points allowed to TEs all season
24
O.J. Howard, TE, Bucs
While everyone was starting to forget about Howard, the rookie reminded everyone that he could always break out. He caught four of six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown, vastly outplaying Cameron Brate, who collected one target, one catch for 11 yards. He gets a tough test next week against the Falcons, but he is slowly making himself a fantasy player.
25
Marcedes Lewis, TE, Jaguars
Lewis usually has a limited ceiling and even more limited floor, but he tends to take advantage of good matchups. Facing the Texans in Week 15, Lewis could have a decent game.
26
Tion Green, RB, Lions
After last week's huge day, Green disappointed in Week 14. Theo Riddick took over, scoring two TDs and leading the rushing charge as Green finished with five carries for 15 yards. Green is worth having if Ameer Abdullah (neck) misses another week, but if not, Green has no fantasy value.
27
New Orleans Saints D/ST
New Orleans defense has come back to the pack after its hot stretch earlier in the season, but with Marshon Lattimore healthy again, the Saints can limit the Jets' passing game in Week 15. In a noisy dome atmosphere, expect some mistakes from Josh McCown.
28
Washington Redskins D/ST
The 'Skins continue to be a middle-of-the-road fantasy defense, which isn't that bad when they have a favorable matchup like they do this week against the Cardinals in Washington. Arizona hasn't been as bad as expected with Blaine Gabbert under center, but it hasn't been good either. Washington can do some damage.
29
Buffalo Bills D/ST
Buffalo has struggled since the midway point, but a Week 15 matchup against the Dolphins could help them finish the season strong. Few teams give up more fantasy points to D/STs than Miami, and December games in Buffalo can always get crazy.
30
Indianapolis Colts D/ST
Another week, another great matchup for the Colts' D/ST -- this time at home against the Broncos. It's tough trusting a unit this bad, but the Broncos offense has been as generous as almost any to fantasy defenses this year. The short week only makes the Colts more interesting.
31
Arizona Cardinals D/ST
Arizona's D/ST isn't great anymore, but it can still make big plays. The Redskins offense has been struggling with consistency, and in a tough week for defenses, Arizona's stands out as a potential streamer.
32
Miami Dolphins D/ST
If Nathan Peterman or Joe Webb starts for Buffalo in Week 15, Miami's defense has a lot of potential value. If it's Tyrod Taylor, there's no need to take a chance on the Dolphins.