



Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 15



Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 15 Our fantasy waiver wire report usually places the tight ends at the bottom of the list, but the tight ends come to the forefront of our top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups. Both Eagles backup TEs, Trey Burton and Brent Celek, scored touchdowns, as well as O.J. Howard and Adam Shaheen. Eric Ebron also had a solid day without a touchdown, and it could happen again with good matchups next week. But fantasy owners more than likely have bigger issues than finding a streaming TE, barring those who own Zach Ertz, so we have a ton of WRs and RBs to nab, like Theo Riddick, Rod Smith, and Mike Davis. Kendall Wright, Corey Coleman and Dede Westbrook are the wide receivers who could find themselves as possible flex plays next week. At the end of our Week 15 waiver wire report, we finish with D/STs that fantasy teams should target for next week, and the D/ST streamer market holds some sneaky options.



1

Theo Riddick, RB, Lions









2

Trey Burton, TE, Eagles









3

Mike Davis, RB, Seahawks









4

Rod Smith, RB, Cowboys









5

Peyton Barber, RB, Bucs



Doug Martin got the start and dominated early carries for the Bucs, even scoring a one-yard TD, but Barber took over later in the game after Martin lost a fumble, leading the team in carries (12) and rushing yards (58). If Martin's healthy, it seems unlikely he'll be relegated to the bench full-time while Barber racks up 20-plus carries, but after another disappointing performance from Martin (10 carries, 26 yards), Barber could easily be the lead back in this platoon going forward.



6

Wayne Gallman, RB, Giants









7

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers



Garoppolo found the end zone this game, but similar to his debut against the Bears last week, his many red-zone drives ended in FGs. Garoppolo finished the day with 334 passing yards. Against the Titans next week, Garoppolo is a solid streamer for fantasy teams still alive and in need of QB help.



8

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Cardinals









9

Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars



Westbrook turned into his first career touchdown and another solid fantasy day, catching five of eight targets for 81 yards against Seattle. He continues to rank high on the team in targets and receptions, and in favorable matchups -- like next week against the Texans -- Westbrook has shown that he's worth a shot as a flex.



10

Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers









11

Kendall Wright, WR, Bears



The past five weeks, Dontrelle Inman was the Bears No. 1 WR, but Wright was the obvious go-to guy for Mitchell Trubisky in Week 14. Inman had zero targets, and Wright had a team-high 11 targets, catching 10 for 107 yards. The Bears get a relatively solid matchup against the Lions next week, making Wright a potential play.



12

Roger Lewis, WR, Giants









13

Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins



There wasn't much for the Redskins offense in general, but Doctson had identical stats with Jamison Crowder, catching three of six targets with 34 yards. It's the second straight games the Redskins have underperformed, but in good matchups for the Redskins, Docton is always a possible flex play/ WR3, since he's the Redskins' top red-zone target. Next week's home matchup with Arizona qualifies as "favorable."



14

Cordarelle Patterson, WR, Raiders



Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper returned, but only Crabtree made it through the entire game. Cooper reaggravated his ankle injury, and Patterson, although he only ended with three catches for seven yards, led secondary WRs in targets with six. If Cooper misses this week, Patterson has some outside flex play value against a mediocre Cowboys' secondary.



15

Mike Wallace, WR, Ravens









16

Corey Coleman, WR, Browns









17

Zay Jones, WR, Bills









18

Adam Shaheen, TE, Bears









19

Eric Ebron, TE, Lions









20

Ben Watson, TE, Ravens



The Browns continue to allow a lot of fantasy points to TEs, and Watson torched them earlier in the season for 91 yards on eight catches. He's a top streamer this week.



21

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Cardinals



A matchup against the Redskins, one of the worst teams at covering TEs all year, gives Seals-Jones plenty of value in Week 15.



22

Charles Clay, TE, Bills









23

Brent Celek, TE, Eagles









24

O.J. Howard, TE, Bucs









25

Marcedes Lewis, TE, Jaguars









26

Tion Green, RB, Lions









27

New Orleans Saints D/ST









28

Washington Redskins D/ST









29

Buffalo Bills D/ST









30

Indianapolis Colts D/ST



Another week, another great matchup for the Colts' D/ST -- this time at home against the Broncos. It's tough trusting a unit this bad, but the Broncos offense has been as generous as almost any to fantasy defenses this year. The short week only makes the Colts more interesting.



31

Arizona Cardinals D/ST





