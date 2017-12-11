News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
PM Turnbull responds to Australian cricket scandal
Turnbull responds to Australian cricket scandal

Jets QB Josh McCown suffers broken hand, season up in air

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Jets coach Todd Bowles confirmed following Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Broncos that starting quarterback Josh McCown suffered a broken left hand during the game.

Jets QB Josh McCown suffers broken hand, season up in air

Jets QB Josh McCown suffers broken hand, season up in air

Bowles said McCown needs further testing to determine whether or not he can play again this season. Bryce Petty, who came in Sunday to complete 2 of 9 passes for 14 yards, would start in his place.

McCown struggled before his injury, too, going just 6 of 12 for 46 yards and an interception. The Jets (5-8), have now lost six of their last eight games, while dropping to 1-5 on the road.

McCown exited the game in the third quarter after taking a hit from Broncos linebacker Shane Ray.

Back To Top