The 2017 MLB winter meetings kicked off Sunday in the midst of a few colossal moves already in place.

Top storylines entering 2017 MLB winter meetings

The Mariners have been busy, trading for Ryon Healy and Dee Gordon, while the Angels made a splash by signing Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani. But the Yankees blew the door off its handles by procuring Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins, which reportedly will become official Monday.

Contending teams now have to act fast to counter lest they get left in the dust.

Here are three burning questions entering the 2017 MLB winter meetings

1. What will the Red Sox do? — Boston fans won't like the Yankees' new potent duo of Aaron Judge and Stanton. The two combined to hit 111 home runs last season, winning NL MVP (Stanton) and AL Rookie of the Year (Judge), respectively. The Red Sox introduced two young stars last season in Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers, but they likely need to add at least one more bat to level the playing field.

If the Red Sox look for a trade, Josh Donaldson, Kyle Schwarber and Jose Abreu are all bats worthy of pursuit. While the free-agent market would likely lead Boston toward either J.D. Martinez or Eric Hosmer. The Red Sox were aggressive last season, landing Chris Sale in a stunning deal, but still fizzled out of the postseason early. Expect another big move out of Boston this week.

2. What jersey will J.D. Martinez wear next season? — The Tigers sent Martinez to Arizona before the July 31 trade deadline this summer, and all he did after that was launch home runs, leading the Diamondbacks to the postseason. But Martinez and his agent Scott Boras are reportedly seeking $200 million this offseason, potentially out-pricing him on a return to the desert.

The Giants and Red Sox have also been linked with Martinez, and both could pay the 30-year-old outfielder the contract he seeks. But could another team sneak into the fold and snatch Martinez? The Diamondbacks would love to have him back — he proved a good fit there — but Martinez would likely have to lower his asking price to return to Arizona.

3. Is Josh Donaldson on the move? — With just one year of arbitration eligibility separating the "Bringer of Rain" from free agency, the Blue Jays may opt to trade their veteran slugger before he potentially leaves for nothing in return. The Cardinals have been linked most heavily with Donaldson, but a number of teams could use the three-time All-Star and 2015 AL MVP's services.

Having just turned 32 years old earlier this month, Donaldson is still young enough to maintain production for at least one more contract. He fought through injuries in 2017 to slash .270/.385/.559 with 33 home runs and 78 RBIs, and he's hit at least 24 home runs every year since 2013. He would be a great addition for any contender.