Carson Wentz suffers knee injury in win over Rams

The Eagles fear Carson Wentz could be lost for the season.

Carson Wentz ruled out for final quarter of pivotal game against Rams

Carson Wentz was ruled out for the final quarter of Sunday's 43-35 win over the Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Eagles quarterback was hit on his left knee diving into the end zone late in the third quarter of Sunday's victory.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson would not comment on multiple reports that said Wentz tore his ACL. Pederson did not want to speculate and said Wentz would have an MRI on Monday.

Wentz scrambled from the 2-yard line before diving into the end zone. He was hit on his left knee by Rams linebacker Mark Barron. Wentz's apparent touchdown was then negated because of a holding penalty.

The second-year quarterback stayed in the game to throw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery as the Eagles took a 31-28 lead. Wentz then walked to the locker room with a towel around his neck. The Eagles declared him out to start the fourth quarter.

The Rams scored to regain the lead on the ensuing possession and Nick Foles took over at quarterback trailing 35-31.

Sunday's game was a matchup of the top two picks in last year's NFL Draft as Wentz squared off with Rams QB Jared Goff. Wentz, who was selected second in the 2016 draft, was 23 of 41 for 291 yards with four touchdown passes and an interception before exiting.