Amari Cooper's return to action was short-lived.

Raiders' Amari Cooper leaves game vs. Chiefs with ankle injury

The Raiders wide receiver left Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is questionable to return with an ankle injury, the team announced.

Cooper suffered the injury when his left ankle got rolled up at the end of a play during the second quarter.



Here's a closer look at #Raiders WR Amari Cooper's ankle injury. His left ankle - the same one that was sore all week - gets rolled up on at the end of the play. pic.twitter.com/x5wD0EhQAi

— Austin Gayle (@AustinGayle_PFF) December 10, 2017



Cooper was listed as questionable entering Week 14, and the team spent most of the week suspecting he would sit out Sunday's game. He missed last week's win over the Giants with a concussion and a sprained ankle, but cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday and practiced on a limited basis Friday.

Cooper, 23, has 42 catches for 499 yards and five touchdowns this season. He did not have a catch in Sunday's game as the Chiefs held a 16-0 halftime lead.