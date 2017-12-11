Raiders' Amari Cooper leaves game vs. Chiefs with ankle injury

News

Amari Cooper's return to action was short-lived.

The Raiders wide receiver left Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is questionable to return with an ankle injury, the team announced.

Cooper suffered the injury when his left ankle got rolled up at the end of a play during the second quarter.



Raiders WR Amari Cooper active against Chiefs

Cooper was listed as questionable entering Week 14, and the team spent most of the week suspecting he would sit out Sunday's game. He missed last week's win over the Giants with a concussion and a sprained ankle, but cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday and practiced on a limited basis Friday.

Cooper, 23, has 42 catches for 499 yards and five touchdowns this season. He did not have a catch in Sunday's game as the Chiefs held a 16-0 halftime lead.

