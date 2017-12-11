Thursday night's Saints-Falcons game ended with New Orleans coach Sean Payton charging onto the field to yell at an official, and he later ripped the officiating as "extremely poor" and "inconsistent."

Former Falcons player officiated Saints-Falcons game

Sunday, the NFL confirmed to NBC Sports that one of the officials on that crew is a former Falcons player. Phil McKinnely, who played five seasons as an offensive lineman/tight end with Atlanta from 1976 through 1980, worked as the down judge for the game.

It's a huge leap to suggest that an official's ties to an organization almost 40 years ago might in any way affect his impartiality and/or judgment in working a game. Still, this is obviously not a good look for the NFL, and Payton's comments about the officials in the Saints' 20-17 loss only highlight the situation.

“As per standard procedure, both clubs received the officiating crew for Week 14 on November 30,” NFL spokesman Mike Signora told NBC's Pro Football Talk on Sunday. “The officiating schedule is made by the NFL Officiating staff, so they determine who is assigned to what game.”

Pro Football Talk also noted that McKinnely was not originally scheduled to work that game, but was added to the game crew.

The Saints were flagged 11 times for 87 yards Thursday night, while the Falcons were penalized four times for 35 yards.

"Obviously, looking back through it, I thought the officiating was extremely poor, inconsistent would be a good way to put it, and I thought that had a lot to do with the way this game ended," Payton said after the game.

The NFL is reportedly reviewing Payton's conduct in going onto the field to yell at an official late in the game.