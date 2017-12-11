Guardiola: Man City are an honest team

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are an "honest team", hailing his side's commitment to attacking football in Sunday's 2-1 win over rivals United at Old Trafford.

City moved 11 points clear, leaving Old Trafford with a record-breaking 14th Premier League victory in a row in a single season thanks to goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi.

Ederson's amazing double save preserved the three points for City, but Jose Mourinho's focus was already on referee Michael Oliver's decision to book Ander Herrera for diving when he went down under Otamendi's challenge in the penalty area.

The decision was all the more notable given the Portuguese's pre-match accusations that City themselves were guilty of simulation and Guardiola stood his ground after the match.

"Last season it was the same," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "We won here and the comments, it was the referee. Today the referee as well, so today he has spoken about the referee.

"We are an honest team. We have the personality to have 60-65-70-80 per cent of the ball possession.

"That means we want to play. We came here to play and that's why I'm so satisfied."

On Mourinho's accusations, Guardiola snapped: "That's not true, that is untrue.

"Sometimes they [City's players] are quicker, they are faster. But that's is not an argument I believe."

City had 14 shots to United's eight. Asked if his side ought to have won by more, Guardiola said: "Definitely.

"That can happen but the way we played here is what I want. I'm happy because this type of play we can do it in England.

"People say the way we tried to play in Barcelona, in England it's not possible. It's possible.

"Always it's possible to play football, to try to keep the ball, to have courage."