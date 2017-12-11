Bath concerned by injury to Wales forward Faletau

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder says a knee injury suffered by Wales forward Taulupe Faletau on Saturday does not look good.

Faletau was hurt in Bath's European Champions Cup defeat to Toulon, prompting concern for club and country with the Six Nations just eight weeks away.

The back-row missed a chunk of last season and the start of the 2017 Six Nations due to knee ligament injuries.

"I hope it's not the same knee as he injured last season, but it doesn't look good," Blackadder was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"It looked like there was a ruck, he came in from the side and Toby tweaked his medial [ligaments]."

At the very least, Faletau appears likely to miss Bath's reverse fixture against Toulon next weekend.

Wales will be hoping Faletau can make a speedy recovery, particularly after fellow back-row forward Sam Warburton was ruled out of the Six Nations earlier this week.