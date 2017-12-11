Simeone defends Atleti's style after battling win over Betis

Diego Simeone pointed to an impressive recent run of results in response to fresh questions over Atletico Madrid's playing style.

Atleti were restricted to just 26.1 per cent of possession - their lowest for the season in all competitions - in winning 1-0 at an out-of-form Real Betis on Sunday.

Saul Niguez scored with one of the visitors' two shots on target to sew up a third consecutive LaLiga victory and extend their top-flight unbeaten run to a club-record 19 matches.

And with his side back into third ahead of rivals Real Madrid, Simeone was unconcerned by the manner of the performance.

"The football is good and the results are better again," Simeone said at his post-match press conference.

"We like to continue with this way of playing against Real Madrid or in London. Today, Betis forced us to find a few ways of playing.

"Our players allow us to have tactical variety and that is where the strength of the team lies."

Despite closing, at least temporarily, to within three points of leaders Barcelona, who face Villarreal later on Sunday, Simeone was hesitant to stoke talk of a title challenge.

"We won't stray from taking it game by game. To reach our objectives, we have to continue [on this path] daily," he said.

Dumped out of the Champions League in midweek, Atleti's next assignment is a visit from Deportivo Alaves next Saturday.