Sunday's Manchester derby win saw Manchester City set a new Premier League record as they extended their lead to 11 points.

Manchester City set Premier League record after derby victory

Goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi were enough to seal a 2-1 victory over rivals United, with Marcus Rashford briefly levelling for the hosts at Old Trafford.

With fellow Premier League titles hopefuls Chelsea also dropping points, it capped a perfect weekend for Pep Guardiola's charges.

The victory was also enough to set a new milestone in consecutive wins in the competition.



No other team has managed 14 straight triumphs in a single Premier League season, the mark reached by City on Sunday.

They share the overall record with Arsenal, although the Gunners managed their 14 wins over two campaigns.



The last time Pep saw his side drop points was on August 21 in a 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

And, since that point, they have been near-invincible, netting 45 times and conceding just eight.

City can go on to claim the record outright on Wednesday if they take a 15th consecutive win away to Swansea.