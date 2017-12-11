Josh Gordon scores first touchdown in 4 years

Josh Gordon is officially back.

The Browns receiver scored his first touchdown in four years on Cleveland's opening drive of Sunday's home game against the Packers.

Gordon, who played his first game since 2014 last week, caught an 18-yard pass from DeShone Kizer as the Browns tied the game at 7-7.

#Browns



MORE:

Winless Browns have 'big plans' for Josh Gordon's return vs. Chargers



Gordon missed nearly three full seasons because of multiple suspensions for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

The Packers opened Sunday's game with an 11-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 30-yard pass from Brett Hundley to rookie running back Jamaal Williams. The winless Browns wasted no time in responding as Gordon caught a 38-yard pass up the sideline on Cleveland's first play from scrimmage. Six plays later, he was in the end zone for the first time since Dec. 15, 2013.