Los Angeles FC has added another major piece, with Bob Bradley's side trading for FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman during Sunday's half-day trade window.

FC Dallas sends Zimmerman to LAFC in trade

Dallas will receive $250,000 in general allocation money, $250,000 in targeted allocation money and the No. 1 position in the MLS allocation ranking in exchange for the 24-year-old center back.

Having already signed Carlos Vela and Egyptian defender Omar Gaber to the side, the addition of Zimmerman gives the club another high-profile player ahead of the MLS Expansion Draft, which takes place this coming Tuesday.

“Adding a physical and athletic defender was essential for us,” LAFC general manager John Thorrington said in a team release. “Walker has an incredibly bright future and brings impressive MLS experience to Los Angeles. We’re excited to be a part of his continued development on and off the field.”

The seventh overall pick of the 2013 MLS SuperDraft, Zimmerman has a breakout season in 2016, helping Dallas to the Supporters' Shield after becoming a full-time starter for the club and one of the top center backs in MLS.

https://t.co/jaCF1TMxGC

“There is something special about being a part of this project from season one,” Zimmerman said. “I look forward to helping create a winning culture at LAFC and setting high expectations within our locker room. I can’t wait to represent the Black and Gold and compete every day for the city of Los Angeles.”

MORE:

Vancouver Whitecaps land Kei Kamara in trade with New England

| MLS Cup crown caps Toronto FC's transformation from joke to juggernaut

| Toronto FC wins MLS Cup title as Altidore strike topples Seattle

| Bradley and Altidore earn redemption together in lifting first MLS Cup title



LAFC also picked up an international roster spot from Atlanta United on Sunday, trading away a fourth-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft in the process.

The expansion side will be able to add up to five players through the expansion draft on Tuesday as the roster continues to take shape.