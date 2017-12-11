Shubhankar Sharma will have to wait for a first European Tour success as the fourth round of the Joburg Open was suspended due to rain.

Shubhankar made to wait by weather

The Indian, who on Saturday became the first player to be 20 under or better after 54 holes on the Tour since Rory McIlroy at the Dubai Desert Classic in 2015, led by five strokes going into the finale.

Through seven holes Shubhankar saw his lead cut by just one shot, before the threat of lightning led to play being suspended.

Shubhankar carded birdies at the second and sixth to move to 22 under, though home hope Erik van Rooyen is in contention having posted four gains in five holes from the third on the Firethorn course at Randpark Golf Club.

Christofer Blomstrand, whose 10-under 62 had him second on the leaderboard on Saturday, went two over through seven to fall nine strokes off the pace.

The inclement weather in Johannesburg meant play could not been resumed, with the action instead restarting at 07:30 local time (05:30 GMT) on Monday.