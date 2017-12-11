Jim Caldwell's job isn't as safe as initially believed.

Jim Caldwell's extension with Lions only guaranteed through 2018, report says

The Lions coach signed a multi-year contract extension with the team earlier this year that is guaranteed for only 2018 with team options beyond that, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

According to the report, the team would have to pay Caldwell for next season only if they decided to fire him, though the Lions won't make a decision regarding his future until this season ends.

Caldwell has found himself on and off the chopping block since the 2015 season when the Lions started 1-7, and his time could be close to running out given the team's struggles since starting this season 3-1.

Caldwell, 62, has led the Lions to a 6-6 record this season in his fourth year in Detroit. He holds an overall record of 33-27 and has guided the team to the playoffs in two of the past three seasons.

Prior to joining the Lions, Caldwell served as the Colts head coach from 2009 to 2011 and the Ravens offensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013.