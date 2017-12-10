Borussia Dortmund have announced a news conference for Sunday amid mounting speculation head coach Peter Bosz is set to be sacked.

Dortmund to hold news conference with Bosz on the brink

The Bundesliga club tweeted to announce the hastily arranged briefing at 12:00 CET, which will address "the current sporting situation".

It is a situation that appears terminal for Bosz's job prospects following Saturday's 2-1 Bundesliga defeat at home to lowly Werder Bremen, a result that extended Dortmund's winless run to nine matches in all competitions.

Indeed, Dortmund's only win in the past 13 games came against third-tier Magdeburg in the DFB-Pokal and they have been knocked out of the Champions League after failing to win a single group game against Real Madrid, Tottenham or APOEL.



Um 12 Uhr übertragen wir heute auf https://t.co/N1j5JnUVDs und https://t.co/dQ7VgpsBBa unsere Pressekonferenz zur aktuellen sportlichen Situation. pic.twitter.com/RrrAhL5CNA

— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 10, 2017



Addressing his position after the Bremen loss, Bosz told Fox Sports: "You never know, I'm at a big club and I think they [the board] have been quiet for a long time.

"It can now suddenly be over, but you know that when you're at a top club and you do not win a lot.

"I'm fighting, that's not the point, but I'm not talking about my own position."

Bosz arrived at Signal Iduna Park having led Ajax to the Europa League final and established Dortmund as the early season pacesetters with six victories and a draw from their opening seven top-flight games.

MORE:

Bosz braced for the boot as Dortmund lose again

| Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz says Madrid don't want Dortmund's star

| 'I don't know what they're talking about' - Bosz denies crisis meeting at Dortmund

| Bosz: I don't think you can call Madrid Champions League favourites



A 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig set in motion an ongoing Bundesliga slump that has included a 3-1 reverse against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker and a 4-4 Revierderby draw with Schalke having led their rivals 4-0 before half time.

Dortmund lie seventh in the Bundesliga, 13 points behind leaders Bayern.