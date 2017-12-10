News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Conor McGregor breaks his silence
Conor McGregor breaks his silence

Awful scenes as bull breaks leg at Adelaide rodeo

7Sport /

The RSPCA is launching an investigation after a bull snapped its leg while being ridden at an Adelaide rodeo.

Around the NFL: If quarterback Andrew Luck is healthy, will the Indianapolis Colts make playoffs in 2018?
2:38

Around the NFL: If quarterback Andrew Luck is healthy, will the Indianapolis Colts make playoffs in 2018?
Quarterback roundup: Which teams are visiting with the draft's top passers this week?
0:59

Quarterback roundup: Which teams are visiting with the draft's top passers this week?
Aditi Kinkhabwala: Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey's approach is a 'dramatic departure' from Browns' past front-office methods
1:57

Aditi Kinkhabwala: Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey's approach is a 'dramatic departure' from Browns' past front-office methods
NFL draft prospect Jordan Mailata: I've never played a snap of American football before
3:14

NFL draft prospect Jordan Mailata: I've never played a snap of American football before
Mike Garafolo: San Francisco 49ers offered Eric Reid a one-year deal to re-sign, but Reid wanted long-term security
1:17

Mike Garafolo: San Francisco 49ers offered Eric Reid a one-year deal to re-sign, but Reid wanted long-term security
Aditi Kinkhabwala: If the Pittsburgh Steelers choose a quarterback in 2018 draft, expect it to be in first round
1:55

Aditi Kinkhabwala: If the Pittsburgh Steelers choose a quarterback in 2018 draft, expect it to be in first round
Game Theory: Why quarterback Tyrod Taylor is the QB the Cleveland Browns need right now
1:04

Game Theory: Why quarterback Tyrod Taylor is the QB the Cleveland Browns need right now
Move the Sticks: AFC East perfect pairings
4:59

Move the Sticks: AFC East perfect pairings
Mike Garafolo: More likely Baltimore Ravens draft a mid-round quarterback instead of trading down for Louisville QB Lamar Jackson
2:00

Mike Garafolo: More likely Baltimore Ravens draft a mid-round quarterback instead of trading down for Louisville QB Lamar Jackson
Ian Rapoport: Oakland Raiders not very close to reaching long-term contract for linebacker / defensive end Khalil Mack
0:44

Ian Rapoport: Oakland Raiders not very close to reaching long-term contract for linebacker / defensive end Khalil Mack
Judy Battista: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck wants to be ready for training camp
2:24

Judy Battista: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck wants to be ready for training camp
Daniel Jeremiah: 'I'd be surprised' if Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is still available for Denver Broncos at No. 5
2:26

Daniel Jeremiah: 'I'd be surprised' if Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is still available for Denver Broncos at No. 5
 

Footage of the break was captured by a spectator at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.

It shows the bull bucking frantically before its leg snapped and it fell to the ground as rodeo clowns continue to run circles around it, pulling its tail.

Moments before the awful incident. Image: 7News

It then hobbles out of the arena trying to put weight on the dangling limb.

"This bull's injury was unnecessary and could have been avoided," RSPCA South Australia said in a statement on Sunday.

"We will gather a team of senior legal counsel to investigate what can be done to change laws to make bull riding and rodeos illegal across the state.

"Bull riding is clearly not family entertainment - you would never forgive yourself if your children had to witness such a distressing scene."

RSPCA South Australia has also launched a petition calling for Adelaide Venue Management Corporation, which manages the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, to cease hosting rodeos or bull riding events.

The RSPCA was also left up in arms last month when race horse Regal Monarch was 'humanely euthanised' following a fall on Melbourne Cup Day.

The five-year-old gelding hit the turf hard during Race 4, and despite the best efforts of leading equine vets, the Chris Waller-trained horse was unable to be successfully treated.

The treatment of animals was then thrust further into the national spotlight when an apprentice jockey was caught on camera punching his horse just a few days later.

with AAP

Back To Top