Awful scenes as bull breaks leg at Adelaide rodeo

The RSPCA is launching an investigation after a bull snapped its leg while being ridden at an Adelaide rodeo.

Footage of the break was captured by a spectator at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.

It shows the bull bucking frantically before its leg snapped and it fell to the ground as rodeo clowns continue to run circles around it, pulling its tail.

It then hobbles out of the arena trying to put weight on the dangling limb.

"This bull's injury was unnecessary and could have been avoided," RSPCA South Australia said in a statement on Sunday.

"We will gather a team of senior legal counsel to investigate what can be done to change laws to make bull riding and rodeos illegal across the state.

"Bull riding is clearly not family entertainment - you would never forgive yourself if your children had to witness such a distressing scene."

RSPCA South Australia has also launched a petition calling for Adelaide Venue Management Corporation, which manages the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, to cease hosting rodeos or bull riding events.

The RSPCA was also left up in arms last month when race horse Regal Monarch was 'humanely euthanised' following a fall on Melbourne Cup Day.

The five-year-old gelding hit the turf hard during Race 4, and despite the best efforts of leading equine vets, the Chris Waller-trained horse was unable to be successfully treated.

The treatment of animals was then thrust further into the national spotlight when an apprentice jockey was caught on camera punching his horse just a few days later.

with AAP