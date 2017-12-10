Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux results: Vasiliy Lomachenko puts a beating on Guillermo Rigondeaux

Vasiliy "Hi-Tech" Lomachenko and Guillermo "El Chacal" Rigondeaux square off on Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sporting News will have results below.

Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux: Fight results, live updates, round-by-round score

Who is going to beat Vasiliy Lomachenko?

That's the question that the boxing world is asking following another dominating win, this time over Guillermo Rigondeaux on Saturday night.

A suspect injury to Rigo's left hand — or right hand, depending on conspiracy theories — forced him to quit on his stool following the sixth round of the bout.

"Hi-Tech" did everything he did to every other fighter he's faced (aside from Salido): He showed them up. He bullied them. He embarrassed them.

People may have a tough time spelling Lomachenko's name, but after tonight, there's an easier way to spell it:

"Best in the world."

(All times Eastern.)

Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux results

Vasyl Lomachenko defeats Guillermo Rigondeaux via seventh-round TKO

11:25 p.m. ROUND 6 TO LOMACHENKO (10-9, 6-0 Lomachenko): Rigondeaux gets a point deducted for holding. Lomachenko keeps trying to pull away for a break and Rigo is holding him. In any case, this is Lomachenko's fight to lose.

11:21 p.m. ROUND 5 TO LOMACHENKO (10-9, 5-0 Lomachenko): Rigo is holding and holding because he can't do anything to Lomachenko. It's getting a little chippy now.

11:17 p.m. ROUND 4 TO LOMACHENKO (10-9, 4-0 Lomachenko): Rigo is trying to fight defensively and it's not working. He's going to have to get more active but Lomachenko is toying with him at this point.

11:13 p.m. ROUND 3 TO LOMACHENKO (10-9, 3-0 Lomachenko): Loma is toying with Rigo right now. All Rigondeaux is doing is trying to hold and get some shots out of a break, and it's not working. He's throwing some jabs up top and missing. Lomachenko keeps moving and won't give Rigo anything to hit.

11:09 p.m. ROUND 2 TO LOMACHENKO (10-9, 2-0 Lomachenko): Lomachenko is working Rigondeaux early. He threw a few straight lefts while Rigo was ducking in a defensive stance and connected. He just missed a massive left hand, and Timothy Bradley thinks this might not go the distance. That would be somethig.

11:05 p.m. ROUND 1 TO LOMACHENKO (10-9, 1-0 Lomachenko): Lomachenko jabbed a lot. Both fighters feeling out. Lomachenko a bit more active and tripled up on the jab at times.

11:01 p.m.: Here. We. Go.

10:55 p.m.: Rigondeaux in the ring, Lomachenko walking up now.

10:47 p.m.: Big praise from Timothy Bradley, who said he's never seen a fighter more skilled than Vasiliy Lomachenko.

10:39 p.m.: We've got some video packages. Once the first bell rings, expect round-by-round scoring.

10:34 p.m.: It's been a night of entertaining fights, but a potential fight of the year candidate is about to unfold in New York. Loma vs. Rigo up next.

10:31 p.m.: Conlan with three 60-54 cards. No arguments.

Michael Conlan defeats Luis Molina via unanimous decision

10:30 p.m.: This fight is over. Molina ate some really stiff shots from Conlan, as he landed 76 power punches.

10:26 p.m.: This fight is heading to the sixth round, as Conlan is still looking for a knockout. He landed some good shots up top but was also warned for low blows.

10:19 p.m.: Conlan dominating the bout. Outlanding Molina by a wide, wide margin.

10:17 p.m.: First time Conlan is seeing Round 4 in his pro career.

10:15 p.m.: ESPN just flashed a graphic: Reminder that this is just Mick Conlan's fifth pro fight and turned pro in March.

10:09 p.m.: Conlan ate some shots in the first round. Molina came to fight. Six-round bout in this one.

10:05 p.m.: First bell for Molina vs. Conlan, and off we go.

9:52 p.m.: Mick Conlan takes the ring next. One of the hottest names in boxing right now.

9:46 p.m.: Chris Diaz looked explosive tonight, but opponents are still a question mark. Big things could be up.

Christopher Diaz defeats Bryant Cruz via TKO

9:45 p.m.: Christopher Diaz picks up a win. He drops Cruz again and referee Harvey Dock stops the fight.

9:42 p.m.: Diaz drops Cruz again with a devastating left hook. Yikes.

9:39 p.m.: Diaz drops Bryant Cruz halfway through Round 1. He looks really, realy sharp.

9:34 p.m.: 21-0 Chris Diaz vs. Bryant Cruz, who's taking this fight on short notice. Super featherweights.

9:21 p.m.: Shakur Stevenson just put a hurting on Oscar Mendoza. Local kid, too. Must feel nice.



Shakur Stevenson defeats Oscar Mendoza via TKO

9:19 p.m.: Man, Shakur Stevenson totally owned Mendoza. Referee Sparkle Lee ends the bound in the second round after Stevenson offensive onslaught. A bit premature, but Mendoza was getting roped in there.

9:15 p.m.: Stevenson bringing the fight right to Mendoza and looks crisp. Mixing up the attack and working the body well.

9:11 p.m.: We're ready to go, folks! Oscar Mendoza vs. Shakur Stevenson.

9:05 p.m.: 9:05 p.m. and Baker Mayfield is still talking. At least the Lomachenko/Rigondeaux card isn't being started live. Should be starting soon.

9:00 p.m.: Ladies and gentlemen, if you are just tuning in, welcome to SN's coverage of Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux, which is currently being delayed by the Heisman Trophy presentation, because of course it is.

8:52 p.m.: Mikaela Mayer picks up the win for her third career win.

8:49 p.m.: This is a pretty fun fight as the ladies are bringing it.

8:43 p.m.: The ladies take the ring, as Mikaela Mayer akes on Nydia Feliciano.

8:29 p.m.: A really, really fun fight between Gonzalez and Gonzalez. A litte dirty, but lots of fun.

8:00 p.m.: So you know, the Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux undercard is happening now, and you can find the results for those below. Right now, a good scrap happening between Adan Gonzalez and Jose Gonzalez.

6:30 p.m.: Tonight!



Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux undercard results

— Mikaela Mayer defeats Nydia Feliciano by majority decision.

— Gonzalez and Gonzalez fight to a majority draw.

— Bryant Jennings wins via third round TKO.