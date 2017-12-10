The Steelers will play in their first game against the Ravens on Sunday since Ryan Shazier's horrific injury happened on Monday, and his teammates are planning to honor him in a special way.

Steelers get customized cleats to honor Ryan Shazier

Antonio Brown shared a video on Snapchat of customized yellow cleats that have Shazier's face on them. The cleats also have the No. 50, #shalieve and a picture of a lion, which represents a motivational symbol that Shazier has been known to use on social media.



Up to 15 Steelers players got customized Shazier cleats for Sunday’s Ravens game, according to artist Corey Pane, who works closely with Antonio Brown. Check out some from the collection #shaziershoefire pic.twitter.com/QqJqIF5jP5

— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 9, 2017



According to ESPN, the cleats were designed by Corey Pane, who works with Brown. Pane indicated that up to 15 Steelers will have the customized cleats, but it's unclear who will wear them on Sunday.

The players likely will only be able to wear them during warmups, as the NFL has strict rules regarding dress code.

Shazier's teammates have found a way to remember him on the field as he continues to recover from an injury suffered Monday against the Bengals while making a tackle. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery on Wednesday.

The team has not provided details of the surgery or the prognosis, but his doctor, David Caho, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that "without a doubt he is done for the season," adding the surgery, "does not rule Shazier out from football in the future."