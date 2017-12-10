VIDEO: Guzman's header sends Pachuca to CWC semi-finals

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Víctor Guzmán came up with the goods for Pachuca on Saturday, heading home a match winner deep into extra time to give his side a 1-0 win over Wydad AC in their Club World Cup quarter-final contest.

A tight affair saw the two sides still search for a goal 112 minutes in, despite Wydad playing a man down after the 69th minute when Brahim Nakach was sent off after picking up his second booking of the night.

But Guzman found the winner after a clipped cross from the right found him alone, and he floated a header home to send his side through.

Pacuca will now face South American champions Gremio in the semi-finals.

Check out the full match highlights of Pachuca's win over Wydad in the video above.

