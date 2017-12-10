News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fans in awe over Elgar 'catch of the century'
Fans in awe over Elgar 'catch of the century'

Yankees to land Marlins' Stanton: reports

Reuters
Reuters /

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Yankees agreed to acquire National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins in a blockbuster trade, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Yankees to land Marlins' Stanton: reports

Yankees to land Marlins' Stanton: reports

The two teams reached terms for a deal pending final approval from the 28-year-old Stanton under the terms of his no-trade clause. The trade approval is expected to be a formality.
Yankees infielder Starlin Castro and minor league prospects would be traded to Miami as part of the deal, according to reports.
The news comes a day after the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants both announced they agreed to deals to acquire Stanton, but he declined to waive his no-trade clause.
Talks between the Yankees and Marlins picked up Friday after two more teams dropped out of the running for the superstar. New York and Miami re-engaged in talks earlier in the week, according to ESPN.
The Cardinals and Giants both targeted Stanton from the time that new Marlins ownership -- led by former Yankees great Derek Jeter -- made it known they wanted to move Stanton to help slash payroll. He is owed $295 million over the next 10 years with an opt-out clause in 2021.
Stanton, who hit 59 home runs for the Marlins this past season, will be joining another slugger in the Yankees outfield -- American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge, who hit 52 homers in 2017.
The interest from the Yankees was a bit of a surprise since owner Hal Steinbrenner publicly declared his team's payroll will remain below the $197 million luxury tax.
Stanton led the majors during his MVP season in home runs (59), RBIs (132), extra-base hits (91) and slugging percentage (.631). In his eight seasons with the Marlins, Stanton is a .268 hitter with 267 homers and 672 RBIs.

Back To Top